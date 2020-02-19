Search

Spurs boss Mourinho insists Alli was 'angry' with his own performance not him

PUBLISHED: 23:48 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:48 19 February 2020

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho insists Dele Alli was 'angry' with his performance not being substituted in their 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Leipzig.

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) in action with RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann (left) and Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) in action with RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann (left) and Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The 23-year-old was replaced in the 65th minute by midfielder Tanguy Ndombele while at the same time Gedson Fernandes was also replaced by Erik Lamela as the boss looked to change the shape after going 1-0 down thanks to a Timo Werner penalty.

The England international came off looking angry before throwing a water bottle down and then one of his boots as he took his place on the bench.

"I think he was angry with his performance. Not with me. I think he understood why I took him off and the team improved.

"It is difficult. It is even difficult to tell you the direction we are going in the near future because it is big question marks.

"We are going to for sure change systems and shapes according to the players we have available for the match.

"We are going to try this sort of thing we tried with (Erik) Lamela. He cannot play from the beginning, but he can come for the last 20 minutes which was a little bit what I did against Southampton.

"I had no Bergwijn in the game. I had only Lucas (Moura) and Sonny (Heung-Min Son) and I wait and wait and wait for Dele Alli, to bring Dele Alli on for the last 20 minutes and then Dele Alli change the game against Southampton."

The former Manchester United manager insists it is a tricky situation right now due to the lack of attacking options with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both out long-term.

"We are speaking about a very difficult situation and if I could, if I could I would move immediately to the first of July.

"And the first of July with Harry Kane, with Sissoko, with Son, with Bergwijn, with Lucas, with Lamela. I would love to be on the first of July, but I am not."

