Tottenham Hotspur Women announce four departures

PUBLISHED: 17:53 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:54 03 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Chloe Morgan (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Chloe Morgan (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham Hotspur Women announced four players have left the club following the expiration of their contracts.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sophie Mclean, Chloe Morgan, Coral-Jade Haines and Welsh international Megan Wynne have all been told they are free to find new clubs.

Goalkeeper Morgan departs having made over 60 appearances in all competitions during two spells at the club – 22 of which came in the 2018/19 season as Spurs secured promotion from the FA Women’s Championship.

Haines spent three seasons at the club and made 55 appearances, registering seven goals across all competitions.

Mclean leaves after seven years at the club, during which she made 124 appearances an scored six goals in all competitions and helped the club win four trophies in 2016/17.

Sophie Mclean in action for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies (pic: wusphotography.com).Sophie Mclean in action for Tottenham Hotspur Ladies (pic: wusphotography.com).

Wynne has had three spells with Spurs in total but spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Bristol City, she also scored her first goal for Wales against Estonia in March.

Having initially signed on loan in 2013 and again in 2016, Wynne signed permanently in the summer of 2018 following a spell at Millwall Lionesses and made 45 appearances for Spurs in total.

Spurs boss Karen Hills told the club website: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the players who are leaving us. It’s been an absolute privilege to work with them.

Megan Wynne in action for Wales during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 QualifyingMegan Wynne in action for Wales during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 Qualifying

“It’s never easy saying goodbye to players who have been instrumental to the success of Spurs Women over the past few seasons, but we have made so many amazing memories together that will last a lifetime. I wish them the best in their next chapter.”

Joint head coach Juan Amoros added: “We have seen Sophie develop as a player from a young age and she has played a key part in two promotions. Chloe has shown that she is one of the best goalkeepers around and we are very proud of all she has achieved.

“Coral has given us moments of brilliance on the pitch and has been one of the most technically-gifted players to have ever played for Spurs Women. Megan is Spurs through and through and played a vital part in our promotion to the WSL. We cannot thank them enough for all their efforts.”

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

