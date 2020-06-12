Goalkeeper Spencer extends Tottenham contract

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Becky Spencer PA Archive/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced that goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer has extended her contract at the club.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spencer, who has also played for London rivals Arsenal and West Ham United, has signed a deal until 2021 with an option to extend for a further year.

Having kept five clean sheets in her 15 games across all competitions for Spurs in 2019-20, Spencer also had the second highest save percentage in the league with 0.33 saves made on average per game, just behind Manchester City stopper Ellie Roebuck in that statistic.

Spencer has also had spells at Watford, Nottingham Forest, Gillingham, French side ASJ Soyaux, Birmingham City and Chelsea before joining the Hammers in 2018.

You may also want to watch:

The 29-year-old has previously represented England at Under-19 and Under-20 level, as well as being called up to the senior squad in 2016.

The shotstopper becomes the fourth player to commit her future at Tottenham since the Women’s Super League season was ended with immediate effect on May 25, following Rianna Dean, Anna Filbey and Ashleigh Neville.

Spencer told the club website on signing her new contract: “I really enjoyed my first season at Spurs, and I think we have an extremely talented group of players who all have the same drive and focus in wanting to succeed.

“Signing a new deal was an easy decision, the coaching team have shown a lot of faith in me and that has helped me move closer to reaching the performance levels that I know I’m capable of.

“I’m looking forward to pushing on with the team and contributing to what I hope will be another positive season for us next year.”