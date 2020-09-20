Search

Advanced search

Premier League: Southampton 2 Tottenham 5

PUBLISHED: 14:17 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:17 20 September 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Son Heung-min showed that he has no intention of losing his shirt to Gareth Bale after firing four goals in Tottenham’s 5-2 win at Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Bale completed his return to Spurs on Saturday, on loan from Real Madrid, but he will not be dislodging the South Korean on this evidence after a match-winning display at St Mary’s.

Harry Kane assisted all four goals and then added one of his own at the end and the prospect of adding Bale to that front line will have Spurs fans licking their lips and leave Premier League defences with sleepless nights.

Spurs fell behind to a Danny Ings goal that showed exactly why Spurs are interested in signing the striker, but then it became the Son show, with Kane as his able understudy.

He equalised on the stroke of half-time and then scored three after the break – to claim his first Premier League hat-trick – before Kane got his deserved goal in the final 10 minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

The win kick-started Tottenham’s Premier League campaign after an opening-day defeat to Everton last week and was the perfect follow-up to the excitement brought by Bale’s return.

Southampton completely capitulated after the break having been by far the better side in the first half and they have now lost all three of their games this season.

Spurs thought they had made the perfect start as Kane put the ball in the back of the net in clinical style in the third minute, but VAR ruled Son offside in the build-up.

Hugo Lloris made a brilliant reaction stop to keep out Che Adams, before Ings then had a goal chalked off for handball after Lloris had made a mess of clearing a ball.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

You may also want to watch:

Ings then had an effort cleared off the line and Moussa Djenepo hit the post with a shot from distance.

Southampton eventually got their reward in the 32nd minute and there was an inevitability about Ings being the man to get the goal.

Former Spurs right-back Kyle Walker-Peters played him in and Ings showed why Spurs are keen to bring him to the club by firing a low shot past Lloris.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

It had been so poor from Spurs, but some individual brilliance saw them somehow go in level at half-time.

A fine piece of play by Tanguy Ndombele saw him create space in the middle of the park and release Kane who squared to Son to finish brilliantly at the far post.

That proved a crucial moment in the game as Spurs went in front in the 47th minute as Kane dropped deep, was allowed to turn and played in Son who made no mistake.

The hat-trick goal in the 64th minute was a virtual carbon copy as Son beat the offside trap, Kane found him with a cute ball and it was the same result as the South Korean claimed the Premier League matchball for the first time in his career.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores his side's fifth goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores his side's fifth goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

It happened again nine minutes later, almost in identical circumstances, as Kane’s curled cross found Son and another one-on-one was converted.

Kane deservedly got on the scoresheet in the final 10 minutes as he rammed home a loose ball after Erik Lamela’s shot was turned on to the post.

Ings got his second at the death with a penalty after Matt Doherty had handled, but it did not make any difference as Spurs won in style.

Tottenham: Lloris, Doherty, D Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele (Lo Celso 46), Lucas Moura (Lamela 61), Kane (Bergwijn 84), Son. Unused subs: Alderweireld, Hart, Sissoko, Aurier.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Woman tells of racist attack in Hampstead

Elm Row, where the alleged attack took place. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mourinho: Dele has future at Spurs despite missing Southampton trip

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Premier League: Southampton 2 Tottenham 5

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal were lucky to come away with West Ham victory

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with his teammates during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Isthmian League: Haringey Borough seal victory as Romford and Barking both draw

Junior Dadson of Barking during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Eddie Nketiah snatches victory for Arsenal against improved West Ham

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with his teammates during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.