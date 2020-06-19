Search

Roy Keane not keen on Manchester United’s first-half display at Spurs

PUBLISHED: 22:06 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 22:06 19 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) and Manchester United's Mason Greenwood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) and Manchester United's Mason Greenwood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Roy Keane has claimed he would have been “swinging punches” at David De Gea for his part in Steven Bergwijn’s goal at Tottenham.

Manchester United stopper De Gea only deflected Bergwijn’s effort into the net at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, inciting the wrath of former Red Devils captain Keane.

The Sky Sports pundit also savaged United captain Harry Maguire, who stepped out of defence to allow Bergwijn his facile route towards goal in Friday night’s Premier League clash.

Keane insisted he would have come to blows with De Gea had he been a team-mate of the Spaniard inside the United dressing room.

“I’m shocked, I’m shocked at that goal,” said Keane, appraising the goal that sealed Tottenham’s 1-0 lead at half-time.

“I’ve watched a lot of football over the years, but to give away that goal, I’m fuming here watching.

“I can’t believe (Luke) Shaw heads a ball up in the air, then running forward...

“I am staggered at Maguire, staggered that an international player can just get done like this.

“And I am sick to death of this goalkeeper. I would be fighting him at half-time, I would be swinging punches at that guy.

“This is a standard save for an established international goalkeeper. I am flabbergasted.

“Maguire and De Gea, I wouldn’t even let them on the bus after the match. Get a taxi back to Manchester.

“These are established international players. Shocking. I am disgusted with it. Maguire, De Gea, you should hang your heads in shame.”

