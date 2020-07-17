Search

Oliver Skipp looks forward after signing new four-year deal with Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 12:40 17 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 17 July 2020

Roland Idowu of Southampton and Oliver Skipp of Tottenham during Tottenham Hotspur Under-18 vs Southampton Under-18, Under-18 Premier League Football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 24th March 2019

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has signed a new four-year contract.

The 19-year-old, who has played 21 times for the Spurs first-team, is now contracted to the club until 2024.

Boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Skipp, handing him five appearances, including a substitute’s role in last week’s north London derby win.

Skipp, who joined the club as a 12-year-old, made his debut as a substitute in the Carabao Cup win against West Ham in October 2018.

“Being at the club since I was very young, it is nice to extend my contract here,” he told Spurs TV.

“Hopefully now I can push on and see what the future holds. Hopefully I can gain more and more appearances. It shows the manager trusts me and the club have plans for me going forward.

“You see what he has done in the game, Champions League wins, Premier League wins, it is something you can learn off and develop your understanding of the game due to his tactical knowledge.

“Working under Jose can only be good for me to develop all sides of my game.

“Growing up watching the Premier League demands, I am just trying to be as strong and powerful as possible as it really helps.

“You look at all the good teams, everyone is powerful, everyone can run, so it is something I am trying to get in my game. Learning off the other players in training just watching what they do before a match, how they prepare.”

