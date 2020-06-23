Search

Advanced search

Tottenham’s Mourinho hails ‘Hero’ Kane

PUBLISHED: 08:19 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:19 23 June 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester United's Scott McTominay battle for the ball

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester United's Scott McTominay battle for the ball

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Harry Kane should be renamed ‘Hero Kane’.

The striker, who tore a hamstring on New Year’s Day, returned to action in Friday night’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United, though it was clear he had been out for six months as he looked off the pace.

Kane’s performance came under scrutiny from pundits, including former Arsenal playmaker Paul Merson, who questioned whether the England captain would want to stay at the club playing under Mourinho’s pragmatic style.

Mourinho made an impassioned defence against Merson’s comments before going on to praise his player, who will start against West Ham on Tuesday night.

“Harry Kane played one game after six months. I know that if (on Tuesday) he scores two goals, the talk stops,” the Portuguese said.

“But let’s suppose he doesn’t score a goal, I think it’s just the normal process. How long will it take? I don’t know, I don’t know.

“The only thing that I know is that Harry Kane had an incredible effort, he played 90 minutes, 94 or 95, he was training again (on Monday) and (on Sunday), he’s ready to play (on Tuesday), he’s an amazing professional, he’s super-committed with the team.

You may also want to watch:

“So I don’t see any problems. If I have to wait patiently to score two goals or three goals in one game and then everybody starts saying that Harry Kane is back, I wait.

“But for me it’s not Harry Kane, it’s Hero Kane because a guy that had a big surgery, has a lockdown that stopped the perfect rehabilitation, because it did, so with all the difficulties, then come to normal training only for a couple of weeks – for me, Hero Kane.

“If (on Tuesday) he gives me the same he gave me against United, I will be more than happy.”

During the lockdown Kane opened up the possibility of leaving his boyhood club in the future, if he could not see them making significant progress.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but Spurs have no intention of selling their star player who has four years left on his current deal.

Mourinho says that Kane’s ambitions for Spurs to challenge for honours are no different to those harboured by himself, chairman Daniel Levy or owner Joe Lewis.

“What the club can do? The club doesn’t need to do anything,” Mourinho added. “The club just need to say ‘Harry Kane is ours, Harry Kane has a long-term contract, Harry Kane is not for sale, Harry Kane is Tottenham, Harry Kane is staying’.

“What do you have to do? You have to do nothing.

“We want the same. We want the same. He doesn’t want anything different than Mr Levy wants, Mr Lewis wants, and I want. He doesn’t want anything different than us.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Haringey parking proposals split environmental campaigners and businesses over permit hikes

There will be a £50 surcharge on secondary permits if the plans are approved. Picture: Polly Hancock

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Haringey parking proposals split environmental campaigners and businesses over permit hikes

There will be a £50 surcharge on secondary permits if the plans are approved. Picture: Polly Hancock

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham’s Mourinho hails ‘Hero’ Kane

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) and Manchester United's Scott McTominay battle for the ball

Police renew appeal over Camden bar assault which left man with broken nose

The three men police wish to speak with in connection with the incident on January 5. Last week, a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. Picture: Met Police

Windies coach Simmons relishing Stokes-Holder battle

West Indies' Jason Holder during the 2019 ICC World Cup in England

Tottenham boss Mourinho goes on attack over Kane comments

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to his players during a drinks break in the Premier League match against Manchester United

Team GB celebrate Olympic Day to get nation active

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London