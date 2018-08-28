Search

Tottenham’s positive bubble paying off, says manager Pochettino

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 December 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring his side's first goal with his team-mates during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Spurs moved up to second in the Premier League after their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions

Mauricio Pochettino lauded Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘bubble’ after the 5-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

Spurs thrashed the Cherries with a clinical performance at Wembley Stadium where they scored three times in the first 45 and twice after the break.

Heung-min Son grabbed a double and goals by Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane wrapped up the scoring for the Lilywhites.

Kyle Walker-Peters, 21, was handed his first start in the Premier League this season and picked up three assists from right-back.

“One thing that we have is the belief in the squad, all of them young or senior players,” Pochettino told Press Association Sport.

“We always believe that we can improve and always believe that we can learn.

“In six months we never complain about anything. We never complain about no signings, we never complain about the stadium, we never complain about the fixtures, we never complain about the need to play at Wembley when the plan was to play in the new stadium and the pitch because Wembley was booked for the season – many, many things.

“But one thing we have kept is the belief and been positive, we created a bubble and now that is paying off and we are I think in that position because we work a lot.

“Still we are only halfway through the season, but to break records like the best first half in the Premier League and many things like that make us very proud.”

While Spurs secured a fine 5-0 win over Bournemouth, the Cherries did have several chances in Brent.

Once Eriksen’s fired home via a deflection after quarter of an hour, however, the hosts never looked back.

Son made it 2-0 with 21 on the clock following good work by Walker-Peters before in the 34th minute Moura slotted home from inside the area after Walker-Peters’ cut back.

After the break, Kane fired in on the volley after a lovely chip by Eriksen with 60 on the clock and Son made it 5-0 in the 71st minute.

The South Korea side-footed into the empty net after a big goalmouth scramble to cap a five-star display from Spurs on Boxing Day.

With Manchester City losing 2-1 at Leicester City, Tottenham leapfrogged the champions to move up to second in the standings ahead of Saturday’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the capital.

