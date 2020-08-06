Search

Advanced search

Legendary defender Ledley King joins Tottenham coaching staff

PUBLISHED: 14:03 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 06 August 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Ledley King (left) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Johan Djourou during a 2008 north London derby. Photo: Tony Marshall/EMPICS

Tottenham Hotspur's Ledley King (left) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Johan Djourou during a 2008 north London derby. Photo: Tony Marshall/EMPICS

EMPICS Sport

Tottenham have appointed former captain Ledley King to their first-team coaching staff.

King, 39, who spent his entire 13-year playing career with Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012, will be assistant first-team coach to Jose Mourinho.

“Ledley will join as a member of our first team staff, working alongside the coaches, analysts and playing squad both at the training centre and on match-days,” Tottenham said on their official website.

“He will also take on the role of supporting our academy players as they look to step up to the first team.”

You may also want to watch:

Former centre-half King made a total 323 appearances for Tottenham after making his debut in 1999 and lifted the League Cup as skipper in 2008.

Mourinho said: “I’m extremely pleased to be welcoming Ledley into the first team group as we continue our preparations for the new season.

“He has a tremendous affinity with this football club and the fans appreciate just how much he has accomplished as a true Spurs man both on and off the pitch.

“We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad.”

King has joined Mourinho’s backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

‘Very, very few’ new Covid-19 cases in Camden hospitals, while north London boroughs confirm they’re watching cases closely in case of ‘second wave’

Kate Slemeck

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

‘Very, very few’ new Covid-19 cases in Camden hospitals, while north London boroughs confirm they’re watching cases closely in case of ‘second wave’

Kate Slemeck

Customer does a runner with highlights foils still on her head - but hairdresser brushes it off

Mario and Rami saw the woman dash into a car after she asked to go for a smoke outside. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Queen’s Park gangster jailed for brandishing fake gun during armed brawl in Maida Vale

Meckeal Pond. Picture; Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Legendary defender Ledley King joins Tottenham coaching staff

Tottenham Hotspur's Ledley King (left) battles for the ball with Arsenal's Johan Djourou during a 2008 north London derby. Photo: Tony Marshall/EMPICS

Hampstead chairman Brown thankful to have Middlesex star Steven Finn in the line-up

Steven Finn in bowling action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn named Republic of Ireland Player of the Year

Louise Quinn of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 6

Harrogate Town's Will Smith (left) and Notts County's Kyle Wootton battle for the ball during the Vanarama National League play-off final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Eat Out to Help Out: Hampstead pubs and restaurants warn of slow return to normal

Jesse McGoldrick at The Flask, in Flask Walk. Picture: Harry Taylor