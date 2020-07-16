Search

Advanced search

Kane targets two more Tottenham wins for Europa League

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 July 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal at Newcastle

Tottenham's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal at Newcastle

PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Kane has told Tottenham they must win their final two Premier League games if they are to snatch a Europa League place.

Kane scored twice at St James’ Park on Wednesday as Spurs followed up their north London derby victory over Arsenal with a 3-1 success at Newcastle to climb into seventh place, a point behind Wolves in sixth and four shy of fifth-placed Manchester United.

However the England skipper, whose double took him past 200 career club goals, believes only wins over Leicester and Crystal Palace in their final two fixtures will give them a chance of European qualification.

Kane told Spurs TV: “It’s a massive win. We said before, three games, it has to be three wins if we want to have a shout of the Europa League.

“It was a difficult game away from home, they’re not an easy team to play against. We probably didn’t have our A-game, but we managed to find a way and we were obviously delighted to come away with the three points.

“That was a big win in the north London derby, it gave us a load of momentum going into these three final games.

You may also want to watch:

“Some of the teams have got to play each other around us, so I would imagine two more wins and we should be in the Europa League places. But we can only take care of ourselves and wait to see what happens.”

Son Heung-min opened the scoring on Tyneside somewhat against the run of play with 27 minutes gone, but the home side were back in it 11 minutes after the restart courtesy of Matt Ritchie’s blistering strike.

However, it was then that Kane took over, heading the visitors back in front on the hour and helping himself to his 15th league goal of the season – in the process passing 20 in all competitions for the sixth successive campaign – at the death.

For the Magpies, who had already lost skipper Jamaal Lascelles for what remains of the campaign after he underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday, there was further misery when fellow defender Fabian Schar suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder and forward Allan Saint-Maximin damaged a calf muscle, leaving them with only nine men on the pitch at the final whistle.

The defeat was their third on the trot and neither his goal nor an enterprising display for much of the game came as much comfort to specialist midfielder Ritchie, who lined up at left wing-back.

He told NUFC TV: “You want to win games and pick up points and move up the table, and we’ve not done that the last few weeks.

“It’s a little kick up the a*** because going into next season, we’re certainly well aware that if you’re not at it, you don’t take your chances and you do leave yourselves that little bit open in this league, you get punished.

“It’s all good playing well, but this game is about results.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Most Read

Swimmers return to Hampstead Heath ponds and Parliament Hill Lido - but ‘abysmal’ booking website ‘riddled with problems’

Swimmers were delighted to be back at the ponds on Saturday - but others were

North London estate agent brands government’s stamp duty holiday as ‘cowardly’

Simon Gerrard

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Muswel Hill stabbing: Teenager suffers knife wound to chest

Muswell Hill Place, where a 17-year-old was stabbed on July 11. Picture: Google Maps

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Kane targets two more Tottenham wins for Europa League

Tottenham's Harry Kane (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal at Newcastle

Arsenal Women back at work ahead of Champions League

Jordan Nobbs gears up for the start of the FA Women's National League with an open training session at their London Colney training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Player ratings: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with team-mates Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette after their win over Liverpool

Daly extends Saracens stay until 2023

Saracens Elliot Daly is tackled during a Gallagher Premiership match at Allianz Park

England’s Archer sorry for breaching bio-secure protocols

England's Jofra Archer during a nets session at Emirates Old Trafford ahead of the second Test