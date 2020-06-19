Midfielder Green extends Tottenham contract
PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 June 2020
©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com
Midfielder Josie Green has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur Women until 2022.
The 27-year-old arrived at Spurs from Watford in 2016 and was part of the squad that won the quadruple a year later, and promotion to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) in 2019.
After signing her first full-time professional contract at the club ahead of our maiden season in the WSL last year, Green became the vice-captain, leading the team out in front of record crowds against West Ham at the London Stadium and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The midfielder made 17 appearances last season, including 12 starts in the WSL and continues to represent Wales at international level, having earned her first senior cap as a 16-year-old in 2010.
“I am really pleased to have signed a new contract with the club,” Green told the club website.
“I feel that I am continually developing as a player and a big part of that is down to the staff and the environment around me at Spurs.
“I want to continue to grow as a player and focus on improving my game as much as I can to help the team progress further in the WSL.”
