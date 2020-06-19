Search

Midfielder Green extends Tottenham contract

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Josie Green knocks the ball forward (pic: wusphotography.com).

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Josie Green knocks the ball forward (pic: wusphotography.com).

©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Midfielder Josie Green has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur Women until 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies midfielder Josie Green in action (pic: Wu's Photography).Tottenham Hotspur Ladies midfielder Josie Green in action (pic: Wu's Photography).

The 27-year-old arrived at Spurs from Watford in 2016 and was part of the squad that won the quadruple a year later, and promotion to the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) in 2019.

After signing her first full-time professional contract at the club ahead of our maiden season in the WSL last year, Green became the vice-captain, leading the team out in front of record crowds against West Ham at the London Stadium and Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

The midfielder made 17 appearances last season, including 12 starts in the WSL and continues to represent Wales at international level, having earned her first senior cap as a 16-year-old in 2010.

“I am really pleased to have signed a new contract with the club,” Green told the club website.

“I feel that I am continually developing as a player and a big part of that is down to the staff and the environment around me at Spurs.

“I want to continue to grow as a player and focus on improving my game as much as I can to help the team progress further in the WSL.”

