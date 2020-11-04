Search

Advanced search

Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane following penalty award against Brighton

PUBLISHED: 13:16 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 04 November 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Jose Mourinho has leapt to the defence of Harry Kane over criticism for the way he won a penalty in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Brighton.

Kane appeared to draw a foul from Adam Lallana to win the spot-kick, which he then converted.

But Spurs boss Mourinho launched an impassioned defence of the England striker during his press conference ahead of the Europa League tie against Ludogorets, claiming Lallana had been reckless.

You may also want to watch:

“Harry Kane was in a position to control the ball and (Adam) Lallana came in a reckless fashion. Why are you saying it is clever?” Mourinho said.

“Clever is taking the ball and scoring a goal. It’s a foul.

“I thought it was a direct free-kick but VAR said it was inside the box because it was on the line. What are we talking about being clever?

“Harry Kane just wants to score goals. Lallana was reckless.

“Why are you speaking about us? Speak about Liverpool, Manchester United, City and others with ‘clever’ players and getting penalties. Don’t speak about Harry Kane.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

‘Worst time’ for Covid-19 lockdown before Christmas, warn worried Hampstead businesses

Hampstead business owners Ed Robson (top left) and Keith Fawkes (bottom left) want a clear exit path out of lockdown from Boris Johnson. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Nigel Sutton/PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Unbearable’ HS2 construction noise making lockdown ‘impossible’ for residents, says Camden

Camden Council has approved plans to rehouse hundreds of council tenants and pursue HS2 for £129million to cover the bill. Pictures: PA / Google / Camden Council.

Police return to old Hampstead base to shut down illegal Halloween rave with 800 revellers

Hundreds spill into Downshire Hill during an unlicensed music event at the old Hampstead Police Station. Picture: Jamie Edwards

Camden councillor resists resignation calls after EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour Party

Kilburn councillor Thomas Gardiner said he worked

Shop Local: Muswell Hill and Crouch End traders need community support ‘now more than ever’

Traders Lewis Freeman (left) and Deanna Bogdanovic (right) are urging residents to support local businesses ahead of the lockdown. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Deanna Bogdanovic

‘Worst time’ for Covid-19 lockdown before Christmas, warn worried Hampstead businesses

Hampstead business owners Ed Robson (top left) and Keith Fawkes (bottom left) want a clear exit path out of lockdown from Boris Johnson. Pictures: Polly Hancock/Nigel Sutton/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Jose Mourinho defends Harry Kane following penalty award against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal boosted by Kim Little and Jill Roord return

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Haringey Hounds head coach was delighted to be back in action prior to second lockdown

Haringey Hounds juniors face the camera (Pic: Haringey Hounds)

Arsenal ready for London City Lionesses trip in Continental Cup

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Wingate & Finchley battle back to earn Cheshunt draw

Charlie Edwards of Wingate & Finchley scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th October 2020