Harry Kane feels Tottenham could benefit from sole focus on Premier League

PUBLISHED: 16:42 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:42 05 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (Pic: Martin Rickett/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Harry Kane hopes Tottenham can benefit from only having the Premier League to focus on once the season resumes.

Spurs have nine games to try and force their way into the Champions League places, which could be as low as fifth if Manchester City’s appeal against their European ban is rejected.

All of their rivals have other things to play for with Manchester United in the FA Cup and Europa League, Chelsea in the FA Cup and Champions League, Wolves in the Europa League and Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

He said on Sky Sports News: “From our point of view we are not in any of the other competitions so we have got nine games to concentrate on picking up as many points and try and get into the Champions League spots.

“So at least all our focus is going to be on one competition.”

Kane will be fit to resume following six months off with a serious hamstring injury.

He added: “It feels like a pre-season, it has been good so far. I was doing individual training for a while and almost got to a stage where I was back with the team and then we had to stay at home.

“It’s been a chance for me to get fit, it has been six months since I have played a game so I haven’t done that since I was about five years old.”

Spurs stepped up their preparations for their June 19 restart - a vital home clash against Manchester United - by staging an 11 v 11 training match at their stadium on Friday.

One of their players is understood to have tested positive for coronavirus in the last round of Premier League testing, though his identity has not been revealed.

