Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josie Green says their win over West Ham United was the highlight of her 2019/20 season.

Wales international Green played 14 times for Spurs during the Super League campaign, accumulating 1,112 minutes, to help them reach sixth place before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

And she was clear about her favourite moment, saying: “Winning the London derby against West Ham in their stadium was the highlight of the season.

“There’s nothing like that winning feeling especially at such a big stadium.”

As for the north London Derby defeat to Arsenal in November at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Green added: “It was an unreal occasion. I still feel majorly dissapointed on the result as I thought we played well.

“However for women’s football in general to get the biggest crowd in WSL history and to have so many people who haven’t seen women’s football before say they enjoyed the game and would become fans meant a lot.”

Green joined Tottenham from Watford in 2016 and has been one of the most crucial players in their rise to the top flight of English Women’s football.

When asked about how her move to Spurs came around, Green said: “I was unhappy at the time playing in the league above and I just wanted to start enjoying football again.

“I trained with Spurs during a winter break and absolutely loved the atmosphere of training and being around the team at the time. Even though some may have seen it as a step back, it was the best decision I have made.”

Green was an ever-present for Spurs this past season and when asked what she believes her best attribute is, she said: ”I would like to think my attitude and my workrate for the team.”

As for how she was training during these unprecedented times, the Welsh star added: “I’ve been doing a lot of football-based sessions and working on things I need to improve on.

“I’m really lucky my partner Marcus is a sports teacher and always helps me out in my sessions.”

A lot of people, not only footballers, can usually point to someone or players who either influenced them or inspired them and when Green was asked to name her footballing influence, she said: “Growing up I never had a true inspiration.

“As a female there wasn’t the coverage of football to know that I could aspire to be a pro footballer one day.

“I think for me now it’s got to be the likes of Megan Rapinoe who is not only achieving things on the field such as World Cup wins, but also using her platform to do good off the pitch too.”

Green is also a full Welsh international and when asked to reflect on her best national team memory she added: “I think every time I put on the Wales shirt is a favourite moment for me.

“Coming back into the Welsh team recently after a few years out and putting the shirt on against the Faroe Islands has got to be up there though.”

Green is a combative player who also helped Spurs win the quadruple in 2016/17 in an unforgettable season for the Lilywhites.

Talking about how her career in football started, Green explained: “It began really when I started going to watch my brothers football games!

“I loved going along and kicking a ball about on the sidelines. I used to always bug my family to play football in the garden too so my parents took me along to my local team St Albans City FC and I never looked back from there.”

Advice from others is a requirement in every day life and Green revealed the best she ever received, adding: ”I’ve always been told that if I want anything in life I’ve got to work hard for it, nothing is going to come easy.”