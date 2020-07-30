Search

Advanced search

Former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson insists Mourinho can’t be judged yet

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 July 2020

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, has backed Jose Mourinho to succeed at Spurs, urging fans to be patient with the Portuguese before judging his managerial performance at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (centre) reacts after the final whistleTottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (centre) reacts after the final whistle

In a recent interview with Gambling.com, Robinson cautioned it may take some time, but given the chance, Mourinho can achieve big things at Spurs, provided he’s given the opportunity operate in his own special way.

“He needs a couple of transfer windows because the squad is unbalanced,” Robinson said.

“Mourinho has got to be given time. You can’t expect a manager to come in and work wonders with a team that was already struggling and not playing particularly well. He has to be allowed to put his own stamp on it and bring in some players that he wants.

You may also want to watch:

“He’s a world-class manager, a proven winner, and we can’t judge him at Tottenham until half-way through next season at the earliest, after which time he’ll have had at least two transfer windows and time to assess and change his squad.”

Although Robinson was shocked when hearing fan favourite, Mauricio Pochettino, got the chop he did admit his delight when the new gaffer’s name was announced and believes that Jose is now in the right frame of mind to achieve special things at Spurs.

“I was surprised when Pochettino got the sack at the time, but when Jose came in, I was really excited,” he said.

“I was wondering were we going to get the Jose that was at Manchester United, where he seemingly wanted to fight the whole world, or the one who was at Chelsea when he had a great relationship with his players and won trophy after trophy.

“When he came in at Spurs, he looked as though he’d found his love of football again and he had a point to prove. He’s been brought in for a reason and now we’re finally starting to see results and performances where the players are playing for him.”

As Robinson alluded to, the summer transfer window will be a crucial one for Spurs and judging by the table below, there are a number of interesting signings Jose Mourinho could make.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Police investigate after man dies in Camden High Street

Police cars and paramedics in Camden High Street on Tuesday night. Picture: Joshua Lyons

Most Read

Ponds protesters with costumes on coathangers continue campaign against ‘elitist’ charges to swim on Hampstead Heath

Protesters walk over Hampstead Heath towards the ponds on as part of the Save Our Ponds campaign on Sunday July 26. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Protest blocks tree surgeons in Highgate nature reserve

Queens Wood, London - action to prevent oak felling. Picture: Julian Glaser

New cycle bridge, park and housing among changes mooted for Kentish Town, Gospel Oak and Dartmouth Park

The map of the planning framework, stretching from Gospel Oak down into Kentish Town. Picture: Camden Council

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Police investigate after man dies in Camden High Street

Police cars and paramedics in Camden High Street on Tuesday night. Picture: Joshua Lyons

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson insists Mourinho can’t be judged yet

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Arsenal Women ‘will not have to quarantine’ after Spain trip

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Thilan Walallawita is dreaming of his first-class debut for Middlesex

Spectators watch the action from the stands during the friendly match at the Kia Oval, Londonduring the friendly match at the Kia Oval, London.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 30

England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during day two of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

King’s Head artistic director steps down after a decade

Fiona English and Adam Spreadbury-Maher who is stepping down as artistic director of the Kings Head Theatre in Upper Street Islington