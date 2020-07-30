Former Spurs goalkeeper Robinson insists Mourinho can’t be judged yet

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper, Paul Robinson, has backed Jose Mourinho to succeed at Spurs, urging fans to be patient with the Portuguese before judging his managerial performance at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (centre) reacts after the final whistle Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (centre) reacts after the final whistle

In a recent interview with Gambling.com, Robinson cautioned it may take some time, but given the chance, Mourinho can achieve big things at Spurs, provided he’s given the opportunity operate in his own special way.

“He needs a couple of transfer windows because the squad is unbalanced,” Robinson said.

“Mourinho has got to be given time. You can’t expect a manager to come in and work wonders with a team that was already struggling and not playing particularly well. He has to be allowed to put his own stamp on it and bring in some players that he wants.

“He’s a world-class manager, a proven winner, and we can’t judge him at Tottenham until half-way through next season at the earliest, after which time he’ll have had at least two transfer windows and time to assess and change his squad.”

Although Robinson was shocked when hearing fan favourite, Mauricio Pochettino, got the chop he did admit his delight when the new gaffer’s name was announced and believes that Jose is now in the right frame of mind to achieve special things at Spurs.

“I was surprised when Pochettino got the sack at the time, but when Jose came in, I was really excited,” he said.

“I was wondering were we going to get the Jose that was at Manchester United, where he seemingly wanted to fight the whole world, or the one who was at Chelsea when he had a great relationship with his players and won trophy after trophy.

“When he came in at Spurs, he looked as though he’d found his love of football again and he had a point to prove. He’s been brought in for a reason and now we’re finally starting to see results and performances where the players are playing for him.”

