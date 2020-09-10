Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson on Gareth Bale talk

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has had his say on Gareth Bale’s troubled time at Real Madrid, following calls for the Welshman to return to his former club.

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2016, quarter final match at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille.

When asked about the rumoured move, which could see Bale revive his career under Jose Mourinho, Robinson expressed support, but conceded there would be a number of complexities to overcome for the deal to be completed.

“I think it would be brilliant, it would be a fantastic move for the club and for Bale, but it’s going to be a very, very difficult one to pull off,” Robinson told Bookmakers.co.uk.

According to the former England and Spurs shot-stopper, one of the possible reasons why Bale wouldn’t be making the move to north London is wages.

Robinson said: “He’s in a bit of a stalemate at Real Madrid but I can think of a lot of reasons why he won’t be moving anywhere.

“He’s certainly not on a wage that would fit Tottenham’s structure, there would have to be a lot of manoeuvring and the deal would need to be cleverly constructed.”

Money aside, though, Robinson expressed his despair at the fact that fans around the world are being denied the chance to witness one of the planet’s best players, who is currently being left on the bench by Zinedine Zidane.

“For football players in general, we’re being deprived of watching one of the world’s best players,” Robinson said.

“Relationships at Real Madrid have obviously broken down and he’s nowhere near Zidane’s thoughts for the squad, but it’s difficult for him to move on when he’s earning the money that he’s on, particularly at his age.

“He’s 31 now and although he’s not going to demand that sort of money in his next move, he’s still earning a vast amount of money.

“But, as I said, we’re being deprived of seeing one of the world’s best players play in what could be the peak of his career.”

Bale has been continually linked with a move to Tottenham, but the high cost of any potential deal has proven a barrier.