Search

Advanced search

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson on Gareth Bale talk

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 September 2020

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has had his say on Gareth Bale’s troubled time at Real Madrid, following calls for the Welshman to return to his former club.

Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2016, quarter final match at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 1 2016. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only. Book and magazine sales permitted providing not solely devoted to any one team/player/match. No commercial use. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 for further information.Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2016, quarter final match at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 1 2016. See PA story SOCCER Wales. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only. Book and magazine sales permitted providing not solely devoted to any one team/player/match. No commercial use. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 for further information.

When asked about the rumoured move, which could see Bale revive his career under Jose Mourinho, Robinson expressed support, but conceded there would be a number of complexities to overcome for the deal to be completed.

“I think it would be brilliant, it would be a fantastic move for the club and for Bale, but it’s going to be a very, very difficult one to pull off,” Robinson told Bookmakers.co.uk.

According to the former England and Spurs shot-stopper, one of the possible reasons why Bale wouldn’t be making the move to north London is wages.

Robinson said: “He’s in a bit of a stalemate at Real Madrid but I can think of a lot of reasons why he won’t be moving anywhere.

You may also want to watch:

“He’s certainly not on a wage that would fit Tottenham’s structure, there would have to be a lot of manoeuvring and the deal would need to be cleverly constructed.”

Money aside, though, Robinson expressed his despair at the fact that fans around the world are being denied the chance to witness one of the planet’s best players, who is currently being left on the bench by Zinedine Zidane.

“For football players in general, we’re being deprived of watching one of the world’s best players,” Robinson said.

“Relationships at Real Madrid have obviously broken down and he’s nowhere near Zidane’s thoughts for the squad, but it’s difficult for him to move on when he’s earning the money that he’s on, particularly at his age.

“He’s 31 now and although he’s not going to demand that sort of money in his next move, he’s still earning a vast amount of money.

“But, as I said, we’re being deprived of seeing one of the world’s best players play in what could be the peak of his career.”

Bale has been continually linked with a move to Tottenham, but the high cost of any potential deal has proven a barrier.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mouse droppings, flies on pizzas, out-of-date food - Inside Camden’s zero and one-star restaurants

Camden Council has published inspection reports which led to zero and one-star hygiene ratings for restaurants across the borough. Images: Google.

Haringey councillor suspended from Labour Party after alleged antisemitic Facebook posts

Cllr Noah Tucker (right) says his Facebook posts have been selectively edited to associate him with antisemitism. Picture: David Winskill

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

HS2 protester climbs ‘150ft’ crane at Euston Station in hunger strike

The banner unfurled on Saturday morning read:

Plant-based restaurant moves into old Hampstead Carluccio’s in Rosslyn Hill

Kojo owners Alina and Ryan Jones want to make vegan food more accessible. Picture: Kojo

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Team England star Ali Jawad explains how Earlham Primary school helped turn him into the man he is

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 29: Ali Jawad poses during a Team England media opportunity ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, at Studio 99 Fitness centre on March 29, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Commonwealth Games England)

Former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson on Gareth Bale talk

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson (Pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Wood Green teenager Abraham finishes strong despite bad luck

Brandon Abraham in his car at Donnington (Pic: Paul Abraham)

‘The land of life’: Muswell Hill’s Michael Rosen on surviving coronavirus, the NHS and returning to writing

Muswell Hill poet Michael Rosen back at Alexandra Palace after spending 47 days in intensive care with coronavirus. Here, he gives a thumbs up to a passer-by, the TV chef John Torode. Picture: Polly Hancock

West Hampstead doctor faces sex assault trial for St Mary’s Hospital allegations

Dr Kabir Sandhu, who currently works at a GP practice in West Hampstead, denied six counts of sexual assault at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Rick Findler/PA