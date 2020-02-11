Search

Advanced search

FA seeks observations from Spurs Dele Alli over Coronavirus video

PUBLISHED: 08:38 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 11 February 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The Football Association has written to Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli to seek his observations about a social media post in which he appeared to joke about the coronavirus.

The PA news agency understands the England player, 23, has been contacted concerning a Snapchat video he posted on Saturday.

In it, he joked about the virus outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man. The coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of over 900 people in mainland China, according to official figures.

Alli apologised for the Snapchat post in a video on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

"Hi guys, it's Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday," he said.

"It wasn't funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

"I don't want you to have that impression of me because it wasn't funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

"It isn't something that should be joked about. I'm sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China."

The FA's guidelines around media comments and social media posts remind participants that it will consider charges under Rule E3 if it is felt that someone has acted in an improper manner or brings the game into disrepute.

It would be considered an aggravated breach if a comment or social media post, whether explicitly or implicitly, makes reference to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Saracens swept away by Sale in semi-final

Sale Sharks' Luke James receives a high tackle from Saracen's Alex Day during the Premiership Cup semi final match at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford.

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife attack in North Hill

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hampstead Heath North Fairground site: Planning inspector rejects appeal over permanent caravan plan

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Coronavirus patients being treated at the Royal Free Hospital rises to three

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Saracens swept away by Sale in semi-final

Sale Sharks' Luke James receives a high tackle from Saracen's Alex Day during the Premiership Cup semi final match at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford.

North Hill stabbing: Highgate teenager charged

Picture: Met Police

Highgate stabbing: Community reacts as 16-year-old suffers knife attack in North Hill

North Hill, where the incident reportedly began. Picture: Michael Boniface

Hampstead Heath North Fairground site: Planning inspector rejects appeal over permanent caravan plan

The proposed development of a temporary caravan site used for more than 100 years by fairground workers and which borders Hampstead Heath has been challenged by residents. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

FA seeks observations from Spurs Dele Alli over Coronavirus video

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

EXCLUSIVE – Bob Wilson: ‘Arsenal have an absolute diamond in Martinelli’

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. Picture: John Walton/PA

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson excited about future under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Highgate Primary pupils wear clothes inside out to highlight mental health awareness

Inside Out Day at Highgate Primary. Picture: Highgate Primary

Ponds charges, hubcap fences and stolen cameras - this week’s Ham&High from 15 years ago

The Ham&High 15 years ago, February 11 edition. Picture: Ham&High
Drive 24