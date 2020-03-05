Search

Advanced search

Mourinho criticises Eric Dier for confronting spectator - but says he understands frustration

PUBLISHED: 00:45 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 00:45 05 March 2020

Jonathan Veal, PA

Stock image of Eric Dier. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Stock image of Eric Dier. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs's FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it.

In the aftermath of the penalty shootout defeat to the Canaries, Dier climbed into the lower tier of the West Stand and confronted a fan, who is alleged to have been arguing with his brother.

Footage has gone viral on social media and England international Dier is set to come under investigation by the Football Association.

You may also want to watch:

Mourinho said: "I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do.

"Because when somebody insults you, and your family is there, and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do.

"But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do. I repeat, we professionals we cannot do, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player.

"This person insulted Eric, his family was there. The young brother was not happy with the situation and then Eric, I repeat, did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do."

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be allowed out of prison on furlough, claims Iran regime amid coronavirus epidemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Camden murders: Third man convicted of Sadiq Mohammed’s murder, but co-defendant cleared of Abdikarim Hassan’s killing

Godwin Lunghy. Picture: Met Police

‘We’re the same group of lads’: Sir Chris Bonington, Lord Finkelstein and Hugh Dennis join Hampstead school reunion

From left to right: Clive Coleman, Lord Daniel Finkelstein, Jeremy Amias, Hugh Dennis, Alan Jacobs and Alain Stechler. Picture: Karl Nathan Hill

Most Read

Schoolgirl, 12, fights off attacker with Israeli army self defence moves

Golders Green stabbing: Teenage boy attacked in Basing Hill Park

A teenage boy was stabbed in Basing Hill Park, Childs Hill. Picture: @999London

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be allowed out of prison on furlough, claims Iran regime amid coronavirus epidemic

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Camden murders: Third man convicted of Sadiq Mohammed’s murder, but co-defendant cleared of Abdikarim Hassan’s killing

Godwin Lunghy. Picture: Met Police

‘We’re the same group of lads’: Sir Chris Bonington, Lord Finkelstein and Hugh Dennis join Hampstead school reunion

From left to right: Clive Coleman, Lord Daniel Finkelstein, Jeremy Amias, Hugh Dennis, Alan Jacobs and Alain Stechler. Picture: Karl Nathan Hill

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Some Spurs fans don’t know what Parrott looks like says boss Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur's Troy Parrott during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Haringey boss Loizou pleased with how new signings performed despite loss at Hornchurch

Claudiu Vilcu of Haringey and Jamie Cureton of Hornchurch. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mourinho criticises Eric Dier for confronting spectator – but says he understands frustration

Stock image of Eric Dier. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Tottenham without Hugo Lloris for Norwich City FA Cup tie

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

FA Cup penalties thriller: Spurs go out to Norwich in the fifth round

Giovani Lo Celso (left) has a shot on goal under pressure from Jamal Lewis. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire
Drive 24