Mourinho criticises Eric Dier for confronting spectator – but says he understands frustration

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs's FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it.

In the aftermath of the penalty shootout defeat to the Canaries, Dier climbed into the lower tier of the West Stand and confronted a fan, who is alleged to have been arguing with his brother.

Footage has gone viral on social media and England international Dier is set to come under investigation by the Football Association.

Mourinho said: "I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot do but in these circumstances every one of us would do.

"Because when somebody insults you, and your family is there, and you get involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do.

"But I repeat, probably everyone of us would do. I repeat, we professionals we cannot do, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player.

"This person insulted Eric, his family was there. The young brother was not happy with the situation and then Eric, I repeat, did what we professionals cannot do, but did something that probably we would do."