Rianna Dean extends contract with Tottenham Women

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean lets fly (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean lets fly (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced that Rianna Dean has extended her contract until 2021 with an option of a further year.

Dean has been Spurs top scorer for the last two consecutive seasons since signing from Millwall Lionesses in 2018, having started her career with north London rivals Arsenal.

During Tottenham’s promotion campaign in 2018-19 the England under-21 international hit 14 goals in 19 FA Women’s Championship starts.

She signed her first full-time professional contract with Tottenham ahead of the 2019/20 Women’s Super League campaign and went on to score on her debut at West Ham United in the London Stadium.

Dean played 14 of the 15 games which Spurs fulfilled in the WSL season before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and scored nine goals, before the campaign was ended with immediate effect on May 25.

Speaking to TottenhamHotspur.com Dean said: “When committing my future to Spurs, I never had any doubts, I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far and since I arrived, I’ve never looked back.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate and thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had here already, and Karen (Hills) and Juan (Amoros) have really had an impact on me and I feel that I am becoming a better player.

“I just want to help the team and club as much as I can, master the number nine position and be the best that I can be – I feel I can achieve that here at Spurs.”

