Davison signs new deal with Tottenham Women

Gemma Davison has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur Women until 2021.

Davison has been capped 16 times by England and has also played for Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

The forward also has plenty of medals to show off as she has picked up the league title on four occasions, as well as winning two FA Cups.

Davison picked up one of her FA Cups at Arsenal in 2013 before being a part of Chelsea’s Double-winning squad two years later.

The 33-year-old made 16 appearances in Tottenham’s debut season in the WSL in 2019-20, including nine starts as they finished seventh in the table.

Davison has also spent time in the USA during her illustrious career as she featured for New York Magic, Chicago Red Eleven, Buffalo Flash, Western New York Flash and Sky Blue FC.

Speaking to the club website about her new contract Davison said “I’m thankful to Spurs as being here has made me enjoy my football again.

“The environment has been right for me – I feel valued and that helps me play at my best. I really appreciate all the hard work that is being done at the club.

“I believe we have an exciting future ahead and I would take huge satisfaction in helping build, guide and push the team to reach greater levels next season.”

Davison follows Rebecca Spencer, Ashleigh Neville, Josie Green, Rianna Dean and Anna Filbey in extending her contract at Tottenham ahead of the 2020-21 season which is due to start in September.