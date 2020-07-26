Search

Advanced search

Premier League: Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham 1

PUBLISHED: 18:14 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 26 July 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham booked their place in next season’s Europa League after a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores his side's first goal of the gameTottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane scores his side's first goal of the game

Spurs had to better Wolves’ result at Chelsea to guarantee a top-six finish and they did the job as Harry Kane’s 14th goal in 19 games under Jose Mourinho helped earn the decisive point.

It was far from convincing, though, as Palace levelled through Jeffrey Schlupp and were the better team in the second half at Selhurst Park as they ended a seven-game losing streak.

Nonetheless, to secure their place in Europe has to be heralded as as impressive achievement as they were seven points off sixth after defeat to Sheffield United earlier this month, but a six-game unbeaten streak has got them there, even if it is on goal difference.

For Roy Hodgson, the manner of Palace’s display will give him reason to be optimistic after a horrible few weeks of the return.

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp (left) scores his side's first goal of the gameCrystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp (left) scores his side's first goal of the game

It looked like it would be an easier afternoon for the visitors than it turned out to be.

Spurs had threatened in just the fourth minute when a fast break saw Lucas Moura’s cross just evade Son Heung-min, with Giovani Lo Celso firing straight at Vicente Guaita.

So, there was little surprise when they went ahead in the 13th minute and even less surprise at who scored it.

Kane has been in a rich vein of form since the restart and scored his seventh goal in eight games with a fine finish.

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates his goalCrystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp celebrates his goal

Lo Celso did the hard work by silkily beating his man to feed Kane and there was little doubt about the end result as the England captain cut inside and fired into the bottom corner.

That gave Mourinho’s men what they needed and they were happy to allow Palace possession and look to hit them on the counter-attack.

Another lightning break saw Harry Winks’ cross just evade Kane, while Moura’s surge into the box saw him round goalkeeper Guaita but he could not pick out a teammate.

Spurs were punished for failing to assert themselves as Palace levelled eight minutes after the restart.

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ballTottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball

Scott Dann climbed highest from Jordan Ayew’s corner and his header eventually fell to Schlupp, who fired home from close range.

Mourinho’s men were rattled and were on the back foot as Palace smelled blood.

They almost got lucky with one as a cross from the right bamboozled Hugo Lloris and hit the near post while Ayew fizzed an effort wide after Moussa Sissoko lost control in a dangerous area.

Spurs were living dangerously, failing to have a shot on target in the second half, and almost lost it in added time.

Crystal Palace's (left-right) Wilfried Zaha, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ballCrystal Palace's (left-right) Wilfried Zaha, Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball

Palace forced a late free-kick and an inviting delivery was met by Dann, but his free header was placed wide.

The visitors nervously held on to ensure European qualification, with Mourinho and his staff celebrating at the end.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Sissoko (Skipp 80), Winks, Lucas Moura (D Sanchez 90), Lo Celso (Bergwijn 60), Son, Kane.

Unused subs: Vertonghen, Lamela, Sessegnon, Alli, Gazzaniga, Tanganga.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho instructs players during the drinks breakTottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho instructs players during the drinks break

Referee: Andre Marriner.

You may also want to watch:

Crystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-minCrystal Palace's Cheikhou Kouyate challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura attempts a shot on goalTottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura attempts a shot on goal

Crystal Palace's James McCarthy and Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko in actionCrystal Palace's James McCarthy and Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko in action

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ballTottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Crystal Palace's Tyrick Mitchell battle for the ball

Crystal Palace's Joel Ward and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies compete for a headerCrystal Palace's Joel Ward and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies compete for a header

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) challenges Crystal Palace's Wilfried ZahaTottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) challenges Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Online tool: Find out how your London area might fare in a second wave of coronavirus

The map devised by Oxford University's Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science. Picture: Oxford University

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

‘The day Muswell Hill stood still’: Community lines the street for Toff’s owner George Georgiou in emotional goodbye

Hundreds of people lined the Broadway to pay their respects. Picture: Polly Hancock

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arteta to address defensive concerns with Mustafi injury worse than feared

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on the touchline

Boss Mourinho keen to get Tottenham back ‘where we belong’ after strong finish

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho (centre) reacts after the final whistle

Broad on brink of 500 as haul puts England in driving seat

England's Stuart Broad (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies John Campbell during day three of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Premier League: Arsenal 3 Watford 2

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game

Premier League: Crystal Palace 1 Tottenham 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game