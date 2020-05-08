Search

Classic Champions League nights for Tottenham fans to enjoy on BT Sport

PUBLISHED: 11:41 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 08 May 2020

Highlights of classic Champions League matches involving Tottenham are being shown on BT Sport on May 10

Archant

BT Sport will be giving Tottenham fans the chance to relive some of their greatest UEFA Champions League nights from the past 10 years this weekend.

With the Premier League season still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but hopeful of a return in June, Spurs supporters can tune in for back-to-back highlights of four unforgettable games on Sunday (May 10) from 6pm on BT Sport 1.

The four games to feature are:

6pm - 2010/11 UEFA Champions League, Tottenham 3-1 Inter Milan

Gareth Bale makes the then-best right back in the world look distinctly average, giving Maicon and co. the run around and guiding Spurs to a 3-1 win over the defending champions.

6.30pm – 2010/11 UEFA Champions League, AC MIlan 0-1 Tottenham

Peter Crouch scores what would prove to be the only goal over two legs, in a game perhaps best remembered for a confrontation between Milan’s Gennaro Gattuso and Spurs’ assistant Joe Jordan.

7pm - 2017/18 UEFA Champions League, Tottenham 3-1 Real Madrid

A double from Dele Alli sends Spurs storming to a 3-1 victory over the reigning European champions, guaranteeing qualification for the knockout stages.

8pm - 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, Ajax 2-3 Tottenham

In one of the most dramatic European games in recent memory, Lucas Moura scores a 96th minute winner to see Tottenham progress to the UCL Final on away goals.

