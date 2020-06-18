Search

Awards double for Tottenham’s Godfrey, as Dean wins too

PUBLISHED: 15:13 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 18 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Tottenham's Hannah Godfrey escapes from Arsenal's Kim Little (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham's Hannah Godfrey escapes from Arsenal's Kim Little (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced defender Hannah Godfrey as their player of the season and juniors player of the season.

Tottenham's Rianna Dean is tackled by Arsenal's Leah Williamson during their WSL derby (pic PA)Tottenham's Rianna Dean is tackled by Arsenal's Leah Williamson during their WSL derby (pic PA)

Scottish international Godfrey was a pivotal player in the club’s debut campaign in the Women’s Super League, as they finished seventh.

The powerhouse defender moved to the North London club in July 2019 after four years in the USA where she represented the University of South Alabama and Pensacola FC, who she helped to win the 2019 Women’s Premier Soccer League title.

On winning her awards, Godfrey said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to all the fans who voted for me as their player of the season, I’ve absolutely loved every minute of my first year in the WSL and it’s so lovely to get the recognition from you all.

“Thanks for all your support this season and I’m so excited to get back into action soon. Come on you Spurs!”

Godfrey started 14 WSL games in 2019/20 and played a total of 1,260 minutes before the season was eventually cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rianna Dean, who netted four times for the Lilywhites during the campaign, picked up the goal of the season award for her effort against London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The goal was also Dean’s very first in the WSL as she met a Rosella Ayane cross perfectly to send a diving header beyond Hammers keeper Anna Moorhouse.

On winning the award the 21 year said: “I’m really honoured to have won goal of the season for my goal against West Ham at the London Stadium.

“I want to thank all the fans who voted for me, also thanks for all the support this year from the record-breaking crowds, I can’t wait to see you all next season.”

