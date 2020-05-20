Serge Aurier defiant as Tottenham probe apparent breach of lockdown rules

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has defended his decision to get a haircut in lockdown after appearing to breach social distancing rules for a third time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spurs are investigating after the 27-year-old right-back posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing off his new looks and tagging the stylist - barber Justin Carr - in his post.

“Yes Sir @justscuts £LeCoiffeurEstBon??” Aurier wrote.

Aurier then responded to criticism of his actions with a further post.

You may also want to watch:

After writing “Bla-bla-bla” followed by several snoozing emojis, Aurier wrote: “my hairdresser is negative and me too so stop talking in a vacuum and put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training center its part of the rules too”.

A Tottenham statement said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

Aurier has previously been forced to apologise twice for breaking lockdown rules, having posted a videos of himself running with a friend, and also training with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs were also criticised last month when manager Jose Mourinho was seen taking a training session in a north London park with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running together.

Prior to posting about his new haircut, Aurier had shared a short video of his return to training on Tuesday as players began solo sessions for the first time.