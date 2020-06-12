Ashleigh Neville agrees new Tottenham Hotspur Women contract

Tottenham Hotspur Women have handed Ashleigh Neville a new contract to keep her at the club until the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old arrived from Coventry United in 2017 and was named Spurs Player of the Season in her first campaign at the club.

Neville was a stand-out performer again in our promotion-winning season last year, registering 19 appearances out of 20 games in the FA Women’s Championship and became the first defender to be awarded the league’s Player of the Month prize in April, 2019.

The full-back produced some big moments in our colours that season, including two memorable headers to complete an incredible 3-2 comeback against fellow promotion-chasers Charlton at The Oakwood in April, 2019, as well as a last gasp goal-line clearance in the final moments of our draw at Aston Villa, which sealed our place in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) the following month.

She continued to impress in our maiden season in the WSL, making 16 appearances in all competitions, including 12 league starts.

“I’m loving every minute at Spurs, the team and staff are incredible, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Neville said.

“My first season playing in the WSL was something I have dreamt of my whole life and I can’t thank everyone enough at the club for making it another memorable year.

“This is where I want to be, and I can’t wait for next season to start.”