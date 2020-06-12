Search

Advanced search

Ashleigh Neville agrees new Tottenham Hotspur Women contract

PUBLISHED: 10:11 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 12 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Tottenham Hotspur Women have handed Ashleigh Neville a new contract to keep her at the club until the summer of 2022.

Manchester United's Kirsty Hanson (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville battle for the ballManchester United's Kirsty Hanson (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville battle for the ball

The 27-year-old arrived from Coventry United in 2017 and was named Spurs Player of the Season in her first campaign at the club.

Neville was a stand-out performer again in our promotion-winning season last year, registering 19 appearances out of 20 games in the FA Women’s Championship and became the first defender to be awarded the league’s Player of the Month prize in April, 2019.

You may also want to watch:

The full-back produced some big moments in our colours that season, including two memorable headers to complete an incredible 3-2 comeback against fellow promotion-chasers Charlton at The Oakwood in April, 2019, as well as a last gasp goal-line clearance in the final moments of our draw at Aston Villa, which sealed our place in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League (WSL) the following month.

She continued to impress in our maiden season in the WSL, making 16 appearances in all competitions, including 12 league starts.

“I’m loving every minute at Spurs, the team and staff are incredible, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Neville said.

“My first season playing in the WSL was something I have dreamt of my whole life and I can’t thank everyone enough at the club for making it another memorable year.

“This is where I want to be, and I can’t wait for next season to start.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Most Read

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

‘This is for them’: Political supremo super-mum takes Covid-19 captaincy in her stride

Livia Paggi, of Swiss Cottage, with her three-year-old daughter Alma at Hampstead Community Centre. Picture: Livia Paggi

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Ashleigh Neville agrees new Tottenham Hotspur Women contract

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Attacking midfielder Akinola departs Haringey Borough for St Albans

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Herne Bay, Emirates FA Cup Football at Coles Park Stadium on 7th September 2019

Premier League matchday protocols approved ahead of next week’s resumption

The Premier League trophy.

Arteta ‘proud’ of Arsenal players for showing support to campaign

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Rice, Kane, Alli named in Barnes’ Best England XI

John Barnes has revealed his best England XI
Drive 24