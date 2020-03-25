Search

Harry Kane will be off if Spurs fail to win trophies says Alan Shearer

PUBLISHED: 10:08 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:08 25 March 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

PA Wire/PA Images

Alan Shearer believes Harry Kane should leave Tottenham next year if the club fail to win a trophy in that time.

Kane is yet to lift silverware in his career despite a fine goalscoring record for both club and country.

The England captain has not played since January due to a serious hamstring injury and was on the losing side as Tottenham lost to Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final.

That is the closest the 26-year-old has come to major honours and Shearer feels it may be time to move on if that does not change in the coming months.

“My guess is, if he doesn’t win anything in the next 12 months then he has to leave,” Shearer told the Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

“He’ll do another year, I think, and if nothing comes in terms of trophies, then he’ll be off.”

On the podcast Shearer and his fellow Match of the Day regulars Gary Lineker and Ian Wright discuss footballing topics in the wake of the postponement of live sport due to coronavirus.

The latest show looks at the top-10 Premier League goalscorers, of which Shearer sits at the top with 260 goals.

Asked if Kane, currently on 136 goals, could one day overtake his achievements, the former Newcastle striker added: “It depends on his fitness, where he is and what success he’s had at whatever club he’s at - whether that’s at Spurs or somewhere else.

“It’s going to be hard for him. He’s on 136 and there’s a lot of ‘ifs’ being asked; if he stays fit or if he stays in the Premier League. It’s going to be tough, but it’s going to go one day.”

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Coronavirus: Primary school workers launch Instagram page with activities for kids

Danielle Churney, Jemma Levy and Sophie Fenton.

Choirmaster Gareth Malone hits a positive note with a virtual singalong

Gareth Malone pictured here with members of the Hornsey Girls' School Steel Pans Band is setting up a virtual choir to connect people during the Coronovirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Golf courses to close

Golfers enjoying a round of golf before courses were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

