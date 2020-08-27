Tottenham seal huge win over London Bees

Tottenham Hotspur Women cranked up their preparations ahead of their opening day Women’s Super League clash with London rivals West Ham with a 5-0 win over London Bees on Tuesday night.

Hannah Godfrey, Kit Graham, Rianna Dean and a brace from Angela Addison proved to be the difference at the Hive in the match played behind closed doors.

The Lilywhites hit the front foot on 13 minutes when Graham and Lucy Quinn combined after a short corner before Graham whipped an inviting ball into the box which Godfrey headed with power into the bottom right corner.

Addison doubled the lead seven minutes later from another set piece, Siri Worm’s corner was headed across goal by Kerys Harrop the ball falling for the Dutch international who raced quickly into the box, before her strike was parried into the path of Addison by Bees’ goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill and she fired into the empty net.

Graham extended the lead in the 38th minute when she latched onto a long ball from Worm before finding a way past her marker to head into the net and make it 3-0.

Addison then made it four on the stroke of half-time when she got onto yet another long ball from Worm and fired it past Quantrill into the bottom left corner of the London Bee’s net.

Spurs made four changes at the break bringing with Aurora Mikalsen replacing Becky Spencer in goal, while Rianna Dean, Gemma Davison and Ria Percival came on for Rosella Ayane, Addison and Quinn.

Six minutes into the second half, Lucia Leon was fouled inside the 18-yard box by Mollie Dench, before Dean stepped up to comfortably convert the spot kick into the top right corner adding to her goal against Sheffield United in the Lilywhites first pre-season game.

Bees improved as the game went on and could Laurenhave had a goal back after Pickett latched onto a long ball, before delicately looping the ball over Mikalsen and into the net. However the linesman adjudged Pickett to be offside as the goal was chalked off.

Spurs: Spencer (Mikalsen, 45), Leon, Godfrey, Harrop, Worm (Filbey 77), Peplow (Sulola 77), Green © (Neville 62), Quinn (Percival, 45), Graham (Williams 62), Addison (Davison 45), Ayane (Dean 45).