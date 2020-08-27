Search

Advanced search

Tottenham seal huge win over London Bees

PUBLISHED: 09:31 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 27 August 2020

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tottenham Hotspur Women cranked up their preparations ahead of their opening day Women’s Super League clash with London rivals West Ham with a 5-0 win over London Bees on Tuesday night.

Hannah Godfrey, Kit Graham, Rianna Dean and a brace from Angela Addison proved to be the difference at the Hive in the match played behind closed doors.

The Lilywhites hit the front foot on 13 minutes when Graham and Lucy Quinn combined after a short corner before Graham whipped an inviting ball into the box which Godfrey headed with power into the bottom right corner.

Addison doubled the lead seven minutes later from another set piece, Siri Worm’s corner was headed across goal by Kerys Harrop the ball falling for the Dutch international who raced quickly into the box, before her strike was parried into the path of Addison by Bees’ goalkeeper Sarah Quantrill and she fired into the empty net.

You may also want to watch:

Graham extended the lead in the 38th minute when she latched onto a long ball from Worm before finding a way past her marker to head into the net and make it 3-0.

Addison then made it four on the stroke of half-time when she got onto yet another long ball from Worm and fired it past Quantrill into the bottom left corner of the London Bee’s net.

Spurs made four changes at the break bringing with Aurora Mikalsen replacing Becky Spencer in goal, while Rianna Dean, Gemma Davison and Ria Percival came on for Rosella Ayane, Addison and Quinn.

Six minutes into the second half, Lucia Leon was fouled inside the 18-yard box by Mollie Dench, before Dean stepped up to comfortably convert the spot kick into the top right corner adding to her goal against Sheffield United in the Lilywhites first pre-season game.

Bees improved as the game went on and could Laurenhave had a goal back after Pickett latched onto a long ball, before delicately looping the ball over Mikalsen and into the net. However the linesman adjudged Pickett to be offside as the goal was chalked off.

Spurs: Spencer (Mikalsen, 45), Leon, Godfrey, Harrop, Worm (Filbey 77), Peplow (Sulola 77), Green © (Neville 62), Quinn (Percival, 45), Graham (Williams 62), Addison (Davison 45), Ayane (Dean 45).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden drug raids: Police arrest 14 and seize cash, drugs, a zombie knife and an axe in Queen’s Crescent operation

Metropolitan Police officers arrest an occupant of a property during a raid on York Way. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘All guns blazing’: Helena Bonham Carter opens Sam Frears’ new café in Primrose Hill

The opening of Sam's Cafe, Chalcot Road, in Primrose Hill. Pictured front is special guest Helena Bonham Carter, with co-owners Sam Frears and Andrew O' Hagan and, in the doorway, waiters Elyas Abaris and Vlad Andrejevic along with co-owner Lindsey O'Hagan. Picture: Polly Hancock

Camden drug raids: Police arrest 14 and seize cash, drugs, a zombie knife and an axe in Queen’s Crescent operation

Metropolitan Police officers arrest an occupant of a property during a raid on York Way. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Josh De Caires signs three year professional contract with Middlesex

Josh De Caires signs a three-year-deal with Middlesex (Pic: Middlesex CC)

Find your local London restaurants offering the Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Restaurants can offer 50 per cent off up to £10. Picture: Dan Gold/Unsplash

The Dublin Castle and Hampstead Jazz Club awarded emergency Government grants to stay afloat

Madness at the Dublin Castle pub

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Brondesbury captain Overy feels they’re improving despite poor results

J Overy of Brondesbury (L) during Finchley CC vs Brondesbury CC (batting), ECB National Club Championship Cricket at Arden Field on 12th May 2019

Tottenham seal huge win over London Bees

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Angela Addison of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Ten wines to try from southern France

September Wine recommendations and GrenacheYalumba's 1889-planted grenache vines

Celebrate International Grenache day with a glass of red

Wine tasting at Yalumba, Angaston SA for Wine Selector Magazine. Pic James Knowler / @jkcrewphotos

Film review Les Miserables (15)

Les Miserables