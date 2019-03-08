Loizou wants Haringey to begin pushing up table starting with Bishop's Stortford at home

Haringey Borough goalkeeper Valery Pajetat. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou wants his side to start pushing up the Isthmian League Premier Division table as they prepare to take on Bishop's Stortford at home on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loizou's side picked up a 2-1 FA Trophy win over Canvey Island last weekend but were beaten 2-1 by high-flying Horsham in their last league game following an added time winner.

They now take on a Bishop's Stortford side player-managed by former Norwich City and Reading striker Jamie Cureton, who has recently taken over as the sole manager following the departure of his co-manager.

After the defeat to Horsham, Loizou wants his side to start putting a run of league wins together to push themselves into the play-off places.

Loizou said: "Hopefully we can put together a run now.

"It's normally about this time of the year that we charge up the table. We always seem to put a run together around this time.

"We have about four or five games in hand. We have got to make them up.

"There is a lot of games to be played and we have to keep chipping away now.

"I thought we deserved more against Horsham on the day but we will put that to one side, forget about it and try and climb up the table.

"I have done my homework on Bishop's Stortford.

"They will be trying to change their season around. Hopefully it's not against us.

"They have had a bit of change to their managerial set up recently. It's a good time to play for both us and them.

"It's going to be an interesting game."

Loizou will welcome back goalkeeper Valery Pajetat, while defender Rakim Richards has a 50/50 chance of featuring.

Athos Solomou gave Borough the lead before half-time against Canvey Island and Dimitris Froxylias doubled their advantage in the second half.

Canvey Island did get a goal back but Haringey advanced into the third qualifying round of the FA Trophy to play Hemel Hempstead at home.

Loizou was impressed with his side's performance and said: "I thought we played well on the day.

"There was a lot of football being played, we kept and moved the ball really well.

"I think the 2-1 scoreline flattered them a bit more than it did us."