Borough ready to improve on best ever season despite rebuilding job

Haringey Borough players applaud the fans at the end of the FA Cup first round match against AFC Wimbledon at Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Manager Tom Loizou has not lost any confidence of the summer despite losing a number of players, who have moved up to the National League South

Tom Loizou has challenged his new-look Haringey Borough side to better the incredible season the club enjoyed last campaign.

During the 2018/19 term, the N12 outfit reached the FA Cup first round for the first time and also finished third in the Isthmian League Premier Division, qualifying for the play-offs as a result.

While Borough failed to achieve another promotion, considering it was their debut campaign at step three on the non-league pyramid, the campaign was still an undisputed success.

But long-serving boss Loizou has not lost any of his appetite in the summer and is raring to go.

"Last season was the best the club has ever had in all its years as a football club," he said.

"And yet I keep telling people I've been here 10 years and every year we've improved and that's what we want to do this season."

It will be hard for Borough to better finishing third and pushing AFC Wimbledon close in the first round of the FA Cup at Coles Park in front of 2,710 spectators.

The BBC cameras were present for what proved a wonderful night for everyone associated with the club, but several people involved have moved up a division.

Captain David Olufemi, left-back Michael O'Donoghue and Joel Nouble signed for Concord Rangers while Charley Barker and Femi Akinwande linked up with Braintree Town.

Defender Mark Kirby has also moved on, but the Haringey boss is happy with the players he has brought in.

Loizou added: "They were all quality people, quality players, but I know this happens. I've been in the game a long time.

"The only really disappointing one is losing Mikey our left-back because he's been hard to replace.

"With the others, we've brought in other players to fill the void they've left and they are all good signings I believe."

Borough have played a number of pre-season games, but only the result has been put out with the club eager to stay under the radar and not bring attention to what is very much a new-look squad.

Line-ups have been scarce and that suits Loizou, who knows the real stuff is all that counts, which is merely days away.

"As a manager I always like to stay under the radar. We believe we have made good signings, but we'll have to wait and see," he explained.

"We might not be 100 per cent right at the start, but come three or four weeks down the line we'll be where we want to be."