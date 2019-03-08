Loizou cannot wait for Borough to start again

Corinthian-Casuals travel to Coles Park on Saturday boasting a good record against Haringey Borough

Haringey Borough will kick off the 2019/20 campaign this weekend when Corinthian-Casuals make a trip to Coles Park in the Isthmian Premier and Tom Loizou's excited.

After enjoying a huge amount of success last season, the legendary manager is ready to do it all over again and promised they will keep surprising people.

Borough were new boys during the previous campaign and still finished in an incredible third spot and while that looks very hard to replicate, Loizou will give it a go.

"Last season we were favourites to go down, we proved them wrong and this time we will try to do the same again," he said.

"I can't wait for the season to start. We've seen a lot of players, had a lot of friendlies and had a lot of training sessions and now we want to see how the team gets on."

The Coles Park club will begin at home to the Casuals, who finished in 17th position last time out, but gave Loizou's men problems before.

During the first fixture between the sides last October, the Surrey-based outfit triumphed 3-1 and in the most recent encounter back in March, it ended level after a four-goal clash in the capital.

It will be a very new challenge for both though, with Haringey boasting a different squad after watching numerous key personnel depart in the summer to move up to the National League South.

Loizou added: "They managed to beat us last season and then we got a draw at home, but it will be a different game this time."

After hosting Casuals, Haringey, who lost in the play-off semi-finals in May, will travel to Leatherhead on Tuesday for a tricky fixture.

The prospect of playing for points will add to the anticipation growing at Coles Park with the new-look squad eager to impress the club's loyal following.

Borough have had a rigorous pre-season schedule as Loizou looked at a number of players, but according to the boss only one friendly counted for anything more than a fitness exercise.

In total, Haringey played 10 games and a number against high-quality teams, Loizou said: "With pre-season, I targeted one game and that was the Queens Park Rangers match against their under-23s, and we won 3-0 and got a clean sheet.

"All the other games I wasn't too fussed about, the one I wanted to measure us in was the QPR fixture and we came through it, so we can't wait to get going now."