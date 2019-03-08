Search

Loizou says FA Cup clash has come at wrong time for Haringey Borough

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 October 2019

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou believes this Saturday's FA Cup tie at home to Cray Wanderers has come at the wrong time for his team.

Rakim Richards, Coby Rowe and Lionel Stone are among those currently unavailable to Loizou, who has been left with just one fit central defender in Scott Mitchell.

Borough go into the game against Cray off the back of two straight defeats against Bognor Regis Town and Kingstonian but beat Staines Town 5-0 in the last round of the FA Cup.

The two sides have already met in the Isthmian League Premier Division this season, playing out a 1-1 draw in September.

Loizou said: "I'm not looking forward to playing with so many players injured.

"It's come at the wrong time for us.

"We just have to go out there and play. There's no excuses, it's just come at the wrong time.

"It is what it is. It will be very tough."

Most Read

Tube drivers’ go-slow policy in protest against Northern line noise could be music to passengers’ ears

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Zahir Visiter: Killers used London Central Mosque to change clothes and evade the police, court told

Zahir Visiter. Picture: Met Police

Man falls onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Man dies after falling onto train tracks from Highgate Road in Kentish Town

Emergency services in Highgate Road in Kentish Town after a man fell onto train tracks below.

Robert Chandler: Police looking to try and find missing 67-year-old Hampstead man

Robert Chandler. Picture: Metropolitan Police

