Loizou says FA Cup clash has come at wrong time for Haringey Borough

Romoluwa Akinola of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough boss Tom Loizou believes this Saturday's FA Cup tie at home to Cray Wanderers has come at the wrong time for his team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rakim Richards, Coby Rowe and Lionel Stone are among those currently unavailable to Loizou, who has been left with just one fit central defender in Scott Mitchell.

Borough go into the game against Cray off the back of two straight defeats against Bognor Regis Town and Kingstonian but beat Staines Town 5-0 in the last round of the FA Cup.

The two sides have already met in the Isthmian League Premier Division this season, playing out a 1-1 draw in September.

Loizou said: "I'm not looking forward to playing with so many players injured.

"It's come at the wrong time for us.

"We just have to go out there and play. There's no excuses, it's just come at the wrong time.

"It is what it is. It will be very tough."