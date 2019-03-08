Loizou demands improvement from Haringey to avoid FA Cup 'embarrassment' against Yeovil

Georgios Aresti is set to return to action for Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou believes his side must improve in order to avoid an FA Cup "embarrassment" at home to Yeovil Town on Saturday.

The Borough returned to winning ways in the Isthmian League Premier Division with a 1-0 victory over Margate on Saturday, though Loizou was not happy with the way his team played.

They now have the opportunity to make it into the FA Cup first round proper for the second consecutive year when they host Yeovil in the fourth qualifying round.

The Glovers have enjoyed a successful season so far, sitting third in the National League and Loizou has demanded his side raise their game.

"If we don't do the right job on Saturday we will get embarrassed, if we play like we've been playing today," he said, speaking after the win over Margate.

"We've got to be clinical in front of goal. We're not even creating chances, we're not putting a decent ball in the box at the moment.

"Last week was totally different. I couldn't believe how well we played. This week was not the same team.

"Getting to the first round twice in two years would be a phenomenal achievement for this football club.

"Even a draw and a replay would be great for us and then you never know what might happen down at their place, maybe the players might rise to the occasion with 3,500 or 4,000 fans."

Loizou will welcome back midfielder Georgios Aresti from suspension but forward Michael Ademiluyi remains sidelines due to injury.

Romoluwa Akinola's deflected first half strike was enough to seal the win for Haringey against Margate.

Rakim Richards headed Dimitrios Froxylias' free-kick narrowly wide in the second half, while Coby Rowe and Froxylias also went close with free-kicks.

But Borough were forced to clear off the line 12 minutes from time from Jack Richards' strike to preserve their lead.

Loizou believes his players had one eye on their FA Cup game with Yeovil, adding: "I think the players held themselves back a little bit today which I'm not happy about but players tend to do that.

"We had a lot of possession but were lacking quality, especially in the attacking third."