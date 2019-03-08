Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Super Saturday for Wingate & Finchley, Haringey Borough

PUBLISHED: 11:10 25 August 2019

Olumide Oluwatimilehin celebrates scoring for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

Olumide Oluwatimilehin celebrates scoring for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley booked their place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Welwyn Garden City on Saturday.

Haringey players acknowledge the crowd at the final whistle (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Haringey players acknowledge the crowd at the final whistle (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

And north London neighbours Haringey Borough were also celebrating after a 5-1 win over Brightlingsea Regent in the BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division kept them two points clear at the top of the table.

Wingate had the better of the opening exchanges and went close when Roman Michael-Percil crossed low for Anthony Mendy, who was inches away from converting.

And penalty appeals were waved away before Marvin Morgan had a shot saved by the legs of Charlie Jones as the first half ended goalless.

Alphanso Kennedy missed a great chance after the restart, scuffing a shot over from Olumide Oluwatimilehin's cross, but he made amends on 50 minutes, slotting past Jones after being played through on goal.

You may also want to watch:

Kennedy's pass just eluded Mendy midway through the half and Mendy was unable to find the target after rounding the keeper following a Tanasheh Abrahams through ball.

Shane Gore was called into action to keep out Cleaver's shot as the visitors pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages.

And Wingate made sure of victory in the last minute when Layne Eadie found Oluwatimilehin, who curled home from inside the box.

After their first win since April 27 and first clean sheet since December 22, the Blues will now return to league action on Bank Holiday Monday to host Haringey, who maintained their 100 per cent record with a fourth successive win on Saturday.

Tom Loizou's men opened the scoring on the half-hour mark at Coles Park through Anthos Solomou and doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time as Coby Rowe found the net.

Solomou made it 3-0 just three minutes after the restart and completed his hat-trick midway through the second half.

And after Charlie hit back for Regent, Georgios Aresti had the last word with Haringey's fifth goal of the afternoon in the last minute of normal time.

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

GCSE results 2019: Highgate teenager Vita celebrates stunning spread of grade 9s with cake and Taylor Swift

On the right, Vita Rottenberg, 16. Vita scored a stunning eleven grade 9s in her GCSEs at North London Collegiate School. Picture: NLCS

Sheep return to Hampstead Heath for the first time since 1950s: Livestock pilot to start next week

Sheep in the Tumulus field in September 1908. Picture: City of London Corporation

Most Read

Man jailed after leaving girlfriend for dead in Camden Road hotel – because he ‘thought dead friend was communicating with her’

Japhet Bokwa, who was jailed for life after leaving his girlfriend with severe brain damage in a Camden hotel. Picture: Met Police

Heathside Preparatory School: Administrators’ report reveals scale of school debts

The Village Shul synagogue at New End, one of the six Hampstead sites occupied by Heathside and, according to the report, one of the creditors owed money by Remus White Limited. Picture: Polly Hancock

Outcry from Camden Council’s backbenches and opposition as Labour group votes to increase councillor pay

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

GCSE results 2019: Highgate teenager Vita celebrates stunning spread of grade 9s with cake and Taylor Swift

On the right, Vita Rottenberg, 16. Vita scored a stunning eleven grade 9s in her GCSEs at North London Collegiate School. Picture: NLCS

Sheep return to Hampstead Heath for the first time since 1950s: Livestock pilot to start next week

Sheep in the Tumulus field in September 1908. Picture: City of London Corporation

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Super Saturday for Wingate & Finchley, Haringey Borough

Olumide Oluwatimilehin celebrates scoring for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Martin Addison).

Arsenal ‘closer to Liverpool’ claims Emery after loss

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Farrell: England yet to show best form

England's Owen Farrell is tackled by Ireland's Rory Best during the Quilter International match at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1: Player ratings

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left), Lucas Torreira and Dani Ceballos after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Premier League: Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists