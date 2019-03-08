Clark pleased with Wingate's pre-season performances

Manager Steve Clark (right) watches on at Wingate & Finchley�s Maurice Rebak Stadium (pic: Martin Addison). martin.addison@btinternet.com

The experienced coach is looking forward to the start of the competitive campaign

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Clark is delighted to be in charge of Wingate & Finchley and has enjoyed pre-season so far despite the problems it can bring in terms of availability.

The Blues have produced several encouraging displays, notably in home defeats to Stevenage and Watford's under-23s over the past month.

Yet goals have been harder to come by, but Clark is relatively happy with the Isthmian Premier campaign around the corner.

He said: "It's been a joy. I've worked a long time to get to this position, so every moment is special. I feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be manager of this football club.

"The other side of it is the CVs and the phone calls and I've actually responded to everyone and I'm still getting them now, but it is about firming the squad up.

"We have actually been back for almost seven weeks, we came back early and the players have been first-class. The results haven't been great, but on a whole the performances have been very good."

Blues were without a match at the weekend so boss Clark had the group in for a training session before Tuesday's encounter with Watford's under-23s.

The hosts at the Maurice Rebak Stadium impressed in the first half and limited the chances on offer for the visitors as it ended goalless at the break.

Watford's quality told after the restart and they secured a 2-0 win, but Clark gave more minutes to trialists as he looks to finalise his squad for the new season.

He now has one more fixture, at Ware this weekend, to get through before the real competitive action starts on Saturday week.

Wingate begin away to new boys Bowers & Pitsea and the friendly up next will serve as preparation for the opening day fixture.

"We have just under two weeks to get everybody ready for the first game and we have Ware, which will be a huge test for us, but should put the spot on for the game at Bowers," Clark said.

"Against Watford's under-23s we had a lot of trialists and it was a good exercise for us. We have been unfortunate with injuries to key players and my hand has been almost forced in terms of team selection.

"I've not been able to name the same XI whether that be down to holidays, injuries or people being unavailable. That has been frustrating, but it's a learning process and we are learning more every day."