Pavely brace inspires Highgate Reserves to away reward

Highgate Albion Reserves won 3-1 at Edmonton Rovers in the Barnet Sunday Football League Division One last weekend.

Two James Pavely goals proved the difference for the visitors while Michael Yeboah was also on target.

Rovers had an outside chance of finishing second before the game, but Highgate were in the best position to take that spot and they took the lead after just 11 minutes.

Pavely was left unmarked to head in from a corner, but some dogged defending from the home side saw no further goals in the first half.

Albion debutant Yeboah made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute with a spectacular volley, putting his side well in control, however, the hosts soon replied.

Rovers pulled one back four minutes later through Aiden Kavanagh, but Paveley ended their comeback hopes with his second in the 61st minute.

He raced away and produced a quality strike that skidded off the wet surface and nestled into the bottom corner.

It helped Highgate claim an excellent away win and they visit runaway leaders Zenit St Whetstone next, on Sunday, looking for more success in their bid to end the campaign as high as possible.