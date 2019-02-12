Gabriel exits Haringey to join National League side Boreham Wood

Ralston Gabriel scored four times for Haringey Borough against Burgess Hill

The 27-year-old forward scored 13 times during his most recent spell with the Coles Park club

Ralston Gabriel has completed a move to National League outfit Boreham Wood after an impressive short spell with Haringey Borough.

The forward returned to Coles Park in December, after success with St Albans City earlier in the campaign, and immediately picked up where he left off in N17.

Gabriel’s goals had fired Tom Loizou’s team to promotion from the Bostik North last season and he set about doing the same this time too.

However, the offer to step up to the National League was an offer he couldn’t refuse and he has departed Borough for the second time in the space of a year.

Speaking about the move, Gabriel said: “I’m so happy to be on board. I couldn’t turn down the chance to play in the National League for a second time.

“There was something about walking into Boreham Wood which felt like home and now to go out there and score some goals.”

He continued: “I would also like to thank my Haringey Borough family for giving me this platform to show what I can do.

“It has been the best two-and-a-half years of my three years in non-league and from the chairman to the manager to the coaches, you’ve always had faith in me and especially the fans I’ve seen and heard on a match day.”

An official club statement from Haringey Borough read: “We would like to wish Ralston Gabriel all the very best for the future as he completes his transfer to Boreham Wood of the National League.

“Thanks for all you’ve done at the Borough and hopefully see you again very soon!”