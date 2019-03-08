Buoyant Blues eye more success in second successive six-pointer

Dave Norman will hope to see his team make it back-to-back wins in the Bostik Premier this weekend

Wingate & Finchley are set for another Bostik Premier six-pointer on Saturday, but they will enter it full of belief.

The Maurice Rebak Stadium club are still in the relegation zone, but on a high following a stunning 7-2 win away to Harlow Town last weekend.

Next up for Dave Norman’s men is a home encounter with Potters Bar Town, who have 38 points to their name and sit 17th in the table.

Blues are only four points off the Hertfordshire outfit and know defeating them at the weekend would firmly drag them into the battle to avoid the drop.

The Scholars have only won one of their last six matches and it has seen them fall to just above the dotted line.

Wingate will have some bad memories from the previous meeting between the clubs, however, back on November 3.

Potters Bar secured a great 4-0 home win and were three goals ahead inside 35 minutes at the Pakex Stadium.

Blues have changed some of their squad around since and will be out for revenge at the weekend in front of their own supporters at Summers Lane.

Last Saturday Wingate took a big step towards safety with a remarkable victory on the road in Essex.

Norman took his side up the M11 to take on a Harlow team who were also in the bottom three and they were involved in a crazy and memorable encounter.

At half time Wingate held a 5-1 lead and come full time centre back Sean Cronin had completed a treble – the first of his career.

He opened the scoring after seven minutes and by the 33rd minute Blues held a five-goal advantage with the defender grabbing his second, Anthony Mendy netting a brace and Reece Beckles-Richards also on target with a superb curling effort.

Town managed to pull one back in the 45th minute, but Charlie Cole grabbed a sixth for the visitors with 67 on the clock at Harlow Arena.

Again the hosts replied, but fittingly it was Cronin who had the last say on matters.

Blues’ Welsh centre back grabbed the match ball in the 87th minute with a fine free kick from range.

It gave him a first ever hat-trick and helped Wingate secure a huge league win which not only boosts confidence, but their goal difference ahead of another pivotal six-pointer.