Cronin scores four, but Blues suffer two more defeats

Wingate & Finchley defender Sean Cronin (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Maurice Rebak Stadium club produced a couple of spirited displays this week

Wingate & Finchley’s losing run extended to five games this week and yet manager Glen Little will have seen plenty of positives.

The Blues suffered defeats in both the FA Trophy and London Senior Cup and now they can completely focus on the Bostik Premier.

After a week off from league action, Wingate will return to a relegation battle with two fixtures over the next seven days.

First up for Little’s side is a trip to third-placed Lewes on Saturday before Tonbridge Angels in 10th position visit the capital on Tuesday (January 22).

Blues unfortunately go into the games following two more losses, but against high-lever opposition.

Last weekend, Wingate visited Hemel Hempstead Town, of the National League South, in the FA Trophy second round and battled hard before losing 4-2.

Initially the hosts took control of the tie and went four goals up after 52 minutes when Sanchez Watt and Darren Ward netted two goals each.

Wingate showed good fighting characteristics in Hertfordshire, however, and centre back Sean Cronin grabbed a brace.

The Bostik Premier club were unable to reduce the deficit any more, but could be proud of their record-breaking run to the second round of the competition.

After beating two sides from the National League South to reach that stage, Blues will now aim to take that form into the division.

Goalkeeper Shane Gore said: “Congratulations to Hemel on the win. Of course we are disappointed to go out of the FA Trophy, but as a club we must be very proud to get the furthest we have done in our history.

“We must now do all we can to climb the league table. I know we can do it if we work hard and that starts now.”

After losing at the Tudors, the Blues almost produced a shock in the London Senior Cup this week at home to Brentford B.

The west Londoners made the trip to Summers Lane on Tuesday for a quarter-final tie and despite two more goals from Cronin, the hosts lost 3-2 after extra-time.

Nevertheless, it was another spirited performance from Little’s team and they will look to bounce back on Saturday away to Lewes.

A difficult clash is expected, but Blues will aim to stop their losing run in East Sussex before Angels visit the Maurice Rebak Stadium for a crucial encounter.