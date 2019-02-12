One step forward and two steps back for the Blues ahead of leaders visit

Irnti Rapai of Wingate & Finchley and Remi Sutton of Hornchurch (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Dave Norman’s team are still three points adrift and host the title favourites this weekend

Wingate & Finchley face a tough task on Saturday when in-form Dorking Wanderers travel to the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

The Blues managed to end their winless run in 2019 this week, but are still in the relegation zone and three points from safety.

Dave Norman’s men are now set to face the team which are odds-on to claim the title, after producing a stunning winning streak of late.

Wanderers have recently taken top spot from Haringey Borough after triumphing in their last 10 league matches.

During this period, goals have flowed with Dorking winning 6-0 on two occasions and 7-1 against Kingstonian last month.

It shows the size of the task in front of Wingate with Wanderers also stuffing the Blues 3-0 back on October 20 after three second-half goals at Meadowbank.

Dorking are 11 clear at the top so can afford a slip-up, but even still, this weekend’s hosts need to produce a stellar display to clinch a positive result.

Everything looked brighter for Wingate last weekend after they earned an excellent 2-1 victory at Kingstonian to halt their 13-game run without a win.

Charlie Cole opened the scoring for the visitors with 12 played, but Rhys Murrell-Williamson levelled the scores in the 40th minute.

Blues didn’t let it knock them off their stride, though, and a top drawer hit by Tanaseh Abrahams with 15 minutes left earned them a much-needed three points.

Wingate were looking to build on this result away to Hornchurch on Tuesday night and knew back-to-back victories would drag the Urchins into the relegation battle.

Yet unfortunately for Norman’s strugglers, they slumped to a 3-0 defeat on what felt like a decisive evening for the club.

A victory would have seen them move level on points with 19th in the table Whitehawk and go just two behind Hornchurch with nine games left to play this season.

Urchins’ Charlie Stimson broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute when he fired into the corner after good hold-up play by Sean Marks.

It remained 1-0 for a long time at Bridge Avenue, but the home side wrapped up the points with more goals late on.

Joe Christou curled home with 85 on the clock before Shane Gore couldn’t keep out Ronnie Winn’s effort two minutes later.

After the high of Saturday, the Summers Lane club have quickly been brought back down to Earth with a bang and life doesn’t get any easier this weekend.