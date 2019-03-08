Wingate almost safe, but may still need final-day win

Action from Wingate's clash with Margate (pic Little James Photography) Archant

The Summers Lane triumphed 2-1 away to Haringey Borough on Monday to boost their survival hopes

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley's destiny is in their hands heading into the final day of the Bostik Premier season at the weekend.

The Blues are 19th with 40 points from 41 games and that is enough to put them two points ahead of 20th-placed Whitehawk and three points ahead of 18th in the table Burgess Hill Town.

Given the position the Maurice Rebak Stadium club were in after the 3-1 loss at Corinthian-Casuals on April 13, they have turned it around excellently over Easter.

Now Wingate know a victory on Saturday at home to rivals for the drop Burgess Hill will keep them in the division for another year.

Even though the Hillians can still finish level on points with the Blues, their goal difference of -45 means they are basically down.

Town will no doubt want to sign off on a high, but Dave Norman will most likely be pleased his Wingate team are only doing battle against a side fighting for pride, not survival anymore.

A draw may even be enough for the north Londoners, although if that was the case and Whitehawk defeated Casuals, the Blues would go down with Harlow Town and Burgess Hill Town due to their inferior goal difference.

There are lots of permutations for the Hawks and Wingate to get their head around, but the task is pretty straightforward for the N12 club ahead of Saturday's match.

In the previous encounter with the West Sussex-based outfit, the Blues triumphed on October 16 by a 1-0 score after Reece Beckles-Richards netted a second-half winner on the road.

Wingate will entertain Town with confidence high after a fine end to Easter with a stunning 2-1 win away to Haringey Borough.

Days earlier, on Saturday, the Summers Lane side suffered a one-goal loss to Margate following a Noel Leighton goal on the hour mark in front of 158 spectators.

It left Blues in a precarious position, but they found their form at just the right time on Easter Monday.

A trip to second in the table Haringey would be daunting to most and the hosts went ahead in the 41st minute through forward Femi Akinwande.

Norman's team stayed focused though, and got back level thanks to Alieu Njie in the 52nd minute and then went ahead 13 minutes later.

In-form Anthony Mendy was the man to come up with another goal – his sixth goal from his last seven games – and Wingate held on.