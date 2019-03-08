Wingate look for first win after positive start

Manager Steve Clark (right) watches on at Wingate & Finchley's Maurice Rebak Stadium

Steve Clark bid farewell to Rob Laney this week, but managed to secure the services of James Ewington

Wingate & Finchley have had an encouraging start to the new Isthmian Premier term, but they will hope to claim an opening win on Saturday.

Steve Clark's men play host to Bognor Regis Town at the Maurice Rebak Stadium after two 1-1 draws this week.

The first occurred away to new boys Bowers & Pitsea at the weekend and both sides had to contend with strong winds in Essex.

It didn't seem to impact them too much though, as Olumide Oluwatimilehin put them ahead with 36 on the clock after a fine strike.

The Blues held onto their advantage until the break, but Bowers levelled in the 66th minute through a Wingate old boy - David Knight.

No further goals occurred and so Clark had to settle for a point on his managerial debut with the Summers Lane side.

Days later Wingate were at Maurice Rebak Stadium for the visit of Kingstonian and another 1-1 draw was the final result, but in very different circumstances.

Tommy Tejan-Sie fired the hosts' ahead with three gone on Tuesday, but Ahmet Rifat got his marching orders 14 minutes later.

It left the Blues with a huge uphill task, but they managed to earn a point despite Sean Cronin's own-goal.

After two matches they are yet to taste defeat, but Bognor lost on the opening day away to Bishop's Stortford before a 1-1 draw at home to Horsham on Tuesday night.

Wingate also announced the arrival of several new players this week and the departure of another big name.

Rob Laney has left the club after 252 appearances, he told the official website: "Wingate became part of my family and leaving has been the hardest decision I've had to make."

Although the forward has now moved on, the Blues have snapped up the services of James Ewington, who was prolific at Northwood and then Walton Casuals during the past season.

He is expected to make his debut on Saturday when lowly Bognor visit N12 while other new arrivals were confirmed.

Mason Hall, Henry Marku, Oluwatimilehin, Henry Ochieng, Tage Kennedy, Alan Fleming, Roman Michael-Percil and Marvin Morgan have committed their futures to Wingate for this season.