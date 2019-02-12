Borough visit play-off rivals Merstham looking for away reward

Tom Loizou’s team remain second, but take on the third-placed side this weekend

Haringey Borough will travel to play-off rivals Merstham on Saturday looking to open up a gap between themselves and most of the top-five.

The form of Bostik Premier leaders Dorking Wanderers means they are all set to win the title and in the process promotion to the National League South.

After 33 games, Wanderers have 71 points compared to Borough’s total of 60, though the two clubs do meet on the final day of the campaign.

It means Tom Loizou’s side should now be concentrating on finishing second so they can claim home advantage in the play-off semi-final.

Pushing Haringey for the runners-up spot are third in the table Merstham, who have 57 points after 33 matches.

Given how close the two are in the standings, it adds to an already mouth-watering clash in Surrey this weekend.

If Borough can win on the road again, they will open up a potentially pivotal six-point gap between themselves and the other play-off chasers.

However a victory for the Moatsiders will bring the duo level on points and increase the pressure on Loizou’s men moving into the home straight.

Haringey will be backed in large numbers on Saturday and the Coles Park club will hope it helps them get over the line like recently away to Bognor Regis Town on February 23.

“The fans have really come on board now and all because of the increase in profile we got,” chairman Aki Achillea said.

“We had a fair following before, but I think the FA Cup game (with AFC Wimbledon) and the publicity we got in November really opened up the presence of the club in the area to a lot of people who didn’t know about it.

“Coupled with the free season-ticket which gets them into the ground, it has led to a vast increase in the fanbase and it is fantastic for the club, community and everyone.”

Borough had just under 400 spectators watching on Saturday for the visit of Corinthian-Casuals in the Bostik Premier.

The crowd of 394 witnessed an exciting contest with the points shared in the end.

Georgios Aresti and Joel Nouble found the net for the hosts, but Casuals hit back in the second half to draw 2-2.

After Gabriel Odunaike’s opener, the visitors needed a Majed Osman goal with 64 on the clock to earn a point.