Blues have ‘very good chance’ of beating the drop this season

Reece Beckles-Richards of Wingate & Finchley and Charlie Stimson of Hornchurch battle for the ball

Wingate travel to relegation rivals Harlow Town on Saturday knowing a positive result is essential to their survival hopes

Wingate & Finchley visit fellow Bostik Premier strugglers Harlow Town this weekend, but manager Dave Norman will not treat it any differently to their last match.

Dorking Wanderers made the trip to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday and recorded a narrow 2-1 win on the road.

The Bostik Premier promotion favourites were pushed hard by the north Londoners, but held on and Wingate remain in trouble.

Blues are 21st in the table and three points from safety and this weekend’s hosts Harlow are 20th and just one point off Whitehawk, who occupy 19th position.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s big clash, Norman said: “It is a huge game, but we will dress it up as just another game. Another game where we will set out how we want to play and try to get a positive outcome.”

He continued: “We probably need three or possibly four wins, which will be difficult, but the other teams are also playing teams around them, so it is difficult to work out a points total.

“We just know we need to improve defensively, but if we continue doing what we are doing there will be a turn for us.”

The Blues will hope things look brighter for them after this latest round of matches having nearly produced a shock on Saturday.

Leaders Dorking made the trip to Summers Lane and had to work hard to leave with all three points.

Isaac Philpott fired them ahead in the 41st minute, but Wingate replied instantly with Tanasheh Abrahams slotting home with 42 played.

Wanderers went back in front near the hour mark when Elliot Buchanan found the net, but the clash was far from over.

Struggling Wingate chucked everything at the visitors and in stoppage time created one final chance, but Charlie Cole’s effort was saved by Slavomir Huk.

Norman added: “No one would have expected us to get anything from Dorking, so anything would have been a bonus, but we have to focus on the games and points on offer coming up.

“The games over the next six weeks will underpin if we stay at this level and with the way we are playing and training, I believe we have a very good chance, but we’ll see and time will tell.

“It is in our hands because of the teams we have to play and we will be going up against teams we know we can compete with, but we have to be resilient and make sure we cut out silly errors.”