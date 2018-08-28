Search

Haringey head to Harlow in tip top shape

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 January 2019

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Tom Loizou has overseen a remarkable run of results and rightly won the Bostik Premier Manager of the Month for December

Haringey Borough travel to Harlow Town on Saturday in fantastic shape and firmly loving Bostik Premier life.

The Coles Park club are top of the table with 49 points from 24 matches and hold a healthy eight-point cushion over the team in second – Kingstonian.

One place back are Dorking Wanderers on 40 points, but they do have two games in hand on Borough.

Nevertheless, Tom Loizou’s men will not worry about the clubs below them and will just carry on looking to win more fixtures in the division.

At the weekend, they take on another side involved in a relegation battle as they make the trip to Harlow.

The Hawks are 21st in the table – second bottom – after winning only five times in the league this season.

Borough will certainly not underestimate the Essex side though, as Harlow secured a surprise 2-0 win at Coles Park back on October 1.

It is one of only five defeats Haringey have suffered in the division this season and they will be out to avoid a repeat on Saturday.

Loizou’s men will travel to Harlow Arena following a 3-0 home win over Whitehawk last weekend which made it 14 league games without a loss.

The leaders took control of the match from the off and went ahead with 14 minutes gone at Coles Park.

Rakim Richards embarked on a good run and his cross eventually fell for Anthony McDonald to tap home.

It was 2-0 in the 38th minute as Joel Nouble did well on the left and after a scramble in the area, Ralston Gabriel was on hand to fire in.

Haringey wrapped up all three points with 64 plyed when Femi Akinwande smashed home from range to cap another great day for the north Londoners.

Late on they had the chance to make it 4-0 when they were awarded a penalty, but Nouble saw his spot-kick saved and it finished 3-0.

The returning Joe Staunton said on Twitter: “Nice to get back out there after a bit of time out. I’m buzzing to keep the form going.”

Gabriel added: “I’m buzzing to get on the scoresheet again and the fans were amazing once again.”

Borough will look to make it 15 league matches without a defeat at Harlow on Saturday and given the club’s form, it was no surprise to see Loizou finally win the Bostik Premier Manager of the Month for December last week.

Topic Tags:

