Haringey look for home comforts against Tonbridge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 May 2019

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou shakes hands with a fan after the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou shakes hands with a fan after the final whistle at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou’s team will host Tonbridge Angels in the Bostik Premier play-off semi-final

After securing a home game in the Bostik Premier play-off semi-final, Haringey Borough will now aim to make it count this evening at Coles Park.

Tom Loizou's team lost on the final day of the campaign at Dorking Wanderers, but they still ended the season in a remarkable third spot.

Given they only entered the division at the start of the term, after promotion via the Bostik North play-offs, it has been a fine 12 months for the club.

Yet Borough don't want it to end and after having a massive crowd for the FA Cup first round tie against AFC Wimbledon at Coles Park in November, they will hope for a similar big attendance at home to Tonbridge Angels tonight.

Angels finished fourth, following a 2-1 loss at Potters Bar Town on the final-day, but they defeated Haringey 1-0 back in January.

Loizou's Borough enter the tie following three straight defeats, the latest a 2-0 loss at Dorking on Saturday, but on their day they can beat anyone.

If they can produce their best and win, the Bostik Premier play-off final will take place on Monday, May 6 before a Super play-off final occurs on May 11.

