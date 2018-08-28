Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Borough look to clip wings of McKenzie’s Angels

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 January 2019

Chinedu McKenzie spent the first half of the 2018/19 season at Haringey Borough (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Chinedu McKenzie spent the first half of the 2018/19 season at Haringey Borough (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou’s leaders will be wary of Tonbridge and former player Chinedu McKenzie

Haringey Borough are ready for a tricky encounter away to Tonbridge Angels in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

The leaders bounced back last weekend with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Margate at Coles Park to remain at the summit.

Rivals Dorking Wanderers have now played all of their games in hand and despite winning them, they are two points off Borough in second.

It means the race for the title will really hot up now and Tom Loizou’s men face a tough test at Tonbridge.

Angels are flying in 2019 following two wins and one draw and sit ninth in the table with 39 points.

The Kent club have scored a lot of goals recently and have been helped by the signing of ex-Borough forward Chinedu McKenzie this month.

McKenzie, a prolific scorer in the division, has found the net three times already for his new side and will aim to hunt his former team on Saturday.

Haringey do at least enter this encounter with a spring in their step after a late win over Margate last time out.

It looked set to be another frustrating afternoon for the north Londoners, but Ralston Gabriel popped up with a goal in the 87th minute.

Anthony McDonald swung a corner into the area and the Borough forward headed in to spark joyous celebrations at Coles Park.

An attendance of 456 was recorded and Haringey’s win was all the more impressive considering they played most of the match with 10-men.

Georgios Aresti was shown a straight red for kicking out in retaliation after a tackle by Margate’s Jack Paxman in the 31st minute.

It gave his team an uphill task, but once again they beat the odds to secure a victory which ensures they are first.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

Lewis Blackman stabbing: Third teen convicted of murdering Kentish Town man

Lewis Blackman, AKA Dotz. Picture: MET POLICE

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Borough look to clip wings of McKenzie’s Angels

Chinedu McKenzie spent the first half of the 2018/19 season at Haringey Borough (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Spurs will ‘give their best’ to try and reach League Cup final

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante battle for the ball during the League Cup semi-final first leg at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Itoje signs new long-term Saracens deal

Saracens' Maro Itoje (pic: Steve Paston/PA)

Hampstead restaurant goes bust owing £346,000 to creditors - including butcher’s shop next door

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Washington Wizards Green believes London game can kickstart play-off push

Washington Wizards' Jeff Green walks off after the NBA London Game 2019 at the O2 Arena (Pic: Simon Cooper/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists