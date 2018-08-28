Borough look to clip wings of McKenzie’s Angels

Chinedu McKenzie spent the first half of the 2018/19 season at Haringey Borough (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou’s leaders will be wary of Tonbridge and former player Chinedu McKenzie

Haringey Borough are ready for a tricky encounter away to Tonbridge Angels in the Bostik Premier on Saturday.

The leaders bounced back last weekend with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Margate at Coles Park to remain at the summit.

Rivals Dorking Wanderers have now played all of their games in hand and despite winning them, they are two points off Borough in second.

It means the race for the title will really hot up now and Tom Loizou’s men face a tough test at Tonbridge.

Angels are flying in 2019 following two wins and one draw and sit ninth in the table with 39 points.

The Kent club have scored a lot of goals recently and have been helped by the signing of ex-Borough forward Chinedu McKenzie this month.

McKenzie, a prolific scorer in the division, has found the net three times already for his new side and will aim to hunt his former team on Saturday.

Haringey do at least enter this encounter with a spring in their step after a late win over Margate last time out.

It looked set to be another frustrating afternoon for the north Londoners, but Ralston Gabriel popped up with a goal in the 87th minute.

Anthony McDonald swung a corner into the area and the Borough forward headed in to spark joyous celebrations at Coles Park.

An attendance of 456 was recorded and Haringey’s win was all the more impressive considering they played most of the match with 10-men.

Georgios Aresti was shown a straight red for kicking out in retaliation after a tackle by Margate’s Jack Paxman in the 31st minute.

It gave his team an uphill task, but once again they beat the odds to secure a victory which ensures they are first.