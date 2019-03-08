Perfect Haringey aim to stay on winning run at Cheshunt

Chidubem Onokwai of Haringey during Haringey Borough vs Corinthian Casuals, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Coles Park Stadium on 10th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Summer signing Chid Onokwai has enjoyed a great start to life at Coles Park

Haringey Borough will travel to old rivals Cheshunt on Saturday with spirits high in the camp after a great opening week in this season's Isthmian Premier.

Tom Loizou's team have six points from their first two games after a couple of impressive victories and are next in action against the division new boys.

Cheshunt and Borough enjoyed a number of battles in the league below - Isthmian North - and the encounter at Theobalds Lane on Saturday will be hard-fought.

It has been a mixed start for the Ambers so far with an opening-day 4-1 defeat at East Thurrock United followed by a 2-0 victory against Potters Bar Town.

Jason Hallett has scored plenty of times against Borough in the past and they will have to watch out for him this weekend if they are to remain perfect.

Haringey started the season with a 1-0 win against Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday thanks to summer signing Chid Onokwai.

The former Eton Manor, FC Romania and Hayes & Yeading United forward marked his competitive debut with a well-taken finish in the 50th minute.

It proved enough to hand the north Londoners a narrow victory on the opening day in front of a healthy crowd of 424.

Borough then made it two from two in the Isthmian Premier with a 3-2 victory at Leatherhead on Tuesday night.

Onokwai - Saturday's scorer - was back on the goal trail and put the N17 outfit ahead in the 17th minute from the penalty spot.

It was cancelled out just before the break when Eddie Dsane made no mistakes from 12-yards to ensure it was level at half time.

Haringey came out determined for the second period though, and scored twice in the space of 15 minutes through Romeo Akinola and Jorge Djassi-Sambu.

Leatherhead responded before the end, through Daniel Gallagher in the 86th minute, to set up a nervy finale, but Loizou's men held on to make it six points from a possible six this season.

Anthony McDonald, who had a hand in each of the goals against the Tanners, said: "Thank you for all the support.

"We're grateful to the fans who were amazing as usual and I'm thankful for getting all three assists. Roll on Saturday's match."

"A great three points," coach Thomas O'Donoghue said. "The team ethic was spot on, the fans were amazing and we're so lucky to have such brilliant supporters."