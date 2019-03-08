Borough still not guaranteed home advantage in play-offs

Tom Loizou looks on from the dugout while Haringey Borough coach Thomas O'Donoghue stands during the match at Bishop's Stortford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tom Loizou’s team travel to Dorking on Saturday knowing a point will secure them a top-three finish

Haringey Borough will end their regular season away to Bostik Premier champions Dorking Wanderers at the weekend looking for a win.

Back-to-back defeats over the Easter period have not seen the Coles Park club drop from second in the table, but third-placed Tonbridge Angels are only a point behind them now.

If Angels win at Potters Bar Town and Borough lose or can only draw at Dorking, Tom Loizou's team will finish the campaign in third or maybe come even lower.

Carshalton Athletic can still catch them, although they have a tough encounter on the final day at home to play-off chasing and in-form Bishop's Stortford.

It means heading into this Saturday, there is plenty still at stake for the clubs in the top-five even though Borough are now guaranteed a spot in the play-offs.

Boss Loizou spoke recently about the need for the club to come second or third to claim home advantage in the play-off semi-final.

Unfortunately they were unable to clinch runners-up to Dorking over Easter with two frustrating defeats registered and in painful fashion.

Haringey visited Folkestone Invicta on Saturday and even though they conceded after just 12 minutes, it remained 1-0 until half time.

A quick start by Invicta in the second period handed them an advantage though, as they extended their lead with 47 on the clock.

Borough then conceded two more in the final 16 minutes to suffer a 4-0 defeat – their heaviest loss of the season.

Loizou's team had a quick opportunity to put the result right on Monday when lowly Wingate & Finchley travelled to Coles Park.

The hosts started well this time and went ahead in the 41st minute through Karl Akinwande, but it was not a sign of things to come.

Alieu Njie equalised for the Blues seven minutes into the second half and Anthony Mendy fired them ahead with 63 on the clock.

Despite plenty of Haringey pressure, they couldn't find a leveller and fell to yet another defeat in the division.

Borough can still finish in second spot, but they must go to champions Dorking and get a positive result otherwise they could drop to fourth.