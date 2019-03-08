Borough keep hold of grip on second spot

Haringey Borough players line up before kick-off

Tom Loizou’s team travel to Bishop’s Stortford this weekend looking to extended their unbeaten run

Haringey Borough remain on course for a second-placed finish in this season’s Bostik Premier after drawing away to Merstham on Saturday.

The Coles Park club travelled to Surrey aware of what was at stake against a team who were third in the table prior to kick-off.

A win for Merstham would have seen them move level on points with Tom Loizou’s men but it finished goalless.

It was, as expected, tense and tight and Haringey would have been the happier at full time given they continue to hold a three-point advantage over the Moatsiders.

Borough first-team coach Thomas O’Donoghue said: “A good point on Saturday and that’s three unbeaten now.

“Momentum is building. We are away again this week and we need our unbelievable fans to keep those tunes going.”

With eight league games left to play this season, Borough know they have everything in their hands to finish second.

If they can be runners-up to Dorking Wanderers, it will give them home advantage in the play-off semi-final and for the final should they qualify for the showpiece match.

Last season, this proved to be crucial with Borough able to see off Heybridge Swifts 2-0 before they defeated Canvey Island 3-1 in the Bostik North play-off final.

Both encounters took place at Coles Park and the backing of the home crowd helped to get Haringey over the line in the two hard-fought wins.

Next up for Loizou’s team is a trip up the M11 to Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday where another close encounter will be expected.

Jamie Cureton’s Blues are 13th in the table, but just eight points off fifth-placed Enfield Town and pushed Haringey close at Coles Park earlier in the campaign.

Borough managed to win 3-1 on that occasion, back on December 10, and a repeat result would be great for the north Londoners.

After a tricky finish to the month of January and start to February, the N17 outfit are looking back to their old self.

They have scored six goals in their last three matches and managed to keep two clean sheets during that time.