Wingate shot-stopper Gore says season ending made no odds to them

Shane Gore of Wingate and Finchley during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley goalkeeper Shane Gore has admitted the decision to null and void the season was of no real significance to them, writes Jacob Ranson.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues were just above the Isthmian League Premier Division drop zone and if anything it played into their favour by having the season brought to an end due to coronavirus pandemic rather than keep waiting to see if play could resume.

Experienced shot-stopper Gore did admit it probably would have been very different had they been at the other end of the league table at the time.

“It’s a bit weird as I think if we were in a better position, then I probably would have been a bit more annoyed,” he said. “Yes we had a good six weeks and turned the corner, and we put ourselves in a hell of a position to get out of it with eight games or so left but if I’m honest we’re probably one of the few teams that were happy in some ways.

“I know that sounds really horrible and I would hate for us to have been challenging or up there, as a lot of teams have fallen foul of this decision, but from a selfish point of view then we’re quite happy with the decision.

“The manager can assess things, the coaching staff, and the club, so when things kick off again knowing they’re going to be in this league and see what they want to do in terms of players, budget, and who’s staying and going.

You may also want to watch:

“Last year was obviously down to the last game and it was very nerve-wracking in the end that we stayed up which was fantastic.

“We were in an even more difficult position this year and I would have hated us to go through that again in some ways.”

The former Wimbledon goalkeeper did admit the club now holds a special place for him after completing his fourth season.

“This would have been just finishing my fourth season, I think I’d just crept over 200 appearances, just before everything stopped,” he said.

“To play 200 games for this club and I’ve felt I’ve played well for them, I’ve been captain as well, so it’s been really enjoyable.

“It’s not a huge club in terms of fan base, but it’s a very well run club, it’s got a great atmosphere and feel to it with a lot of good people there which makes it fun.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club and have regrets on signing at all.”